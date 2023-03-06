The beloved owner of Knaus Berry Farm, Son has tragically passed away after weeks of fighting for his life following his son’s beating. The announcement was made on the farm’s social media pages to inform customers and fans of the heartbreaking news.

Who killed Rachel Knaus Grafe?

Rachel Knaus Grafe was allegedly assaulted by her son Thomas Blocher Knaus on their family farm in Homestead, Florida. Knaus Grafe was hospitalized in critical condition following the February 10 incident. Her son was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The entire community is shocked and saddened by this news, as Knaus Grafe is a well-known and much-loved member of the Homestead community. Knaus Berry Farm has been a staple in the area for over 60 years and has been run by Rachel Knaus Grafe for decades with her husband, Ray Grafe.

Rachel Knaus Grafe Cause Of Death

Despite weeks of intensive care, Knaus Graf could not recover from the injuries sustained in the attack. The farm announced her death on Sunday afternoon, saying she died around 1:45 p.m.

The news of her death caused a stir throughout the community as people mourned the loss of a woman known for her caring spirit and hard work. Customers and fans of the farm took to social media pages to express their condolences and support for the family.

Tribute to Knaus

While the passing of Rachel Knaus Grafe is a great loss to the community, Knaus Berry Farm will continue to operate. The family said they will continue to honor Rachel’s memory and legacy by providing customers with the same high-quality products and baked goods they are known for.

As for Thomas Blocher Knaus, he is still in detention and now faces additional charges related to the death of his mother.

The community is waiting for justice to be served, but for now, it is focused on remembering and celebrating the life of Rachel Knaus Grafe.

Conclusion

The passing of Rachel Knaus Grafe was a tragedy that touched the hearts of many. His legacy will live on through Knaus Bessieplaas, and the community will continue to honor him for years.

