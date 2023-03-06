Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75

Judy Heumann was a popular American disability rights activist. Judy was well-recognized as the leader of the disability community.

Judy Heumann died at the age of 75. Judy Heumann died in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2023, the news was shared via posts on her website and social media accounts. This news has been confirmed by Rick Human, Judy Heumann’s younger brother.

Rick Heumann reported that Judy Heumann had been in the hospital for one week and had heart issues, which could be the result of what is known as post-polio syndrome.

Post-polio syndrome was a childhood infection that left her with an iron lung for many months, and she lost her ability to walk.

Judith Heumann was a fearless champion for the rights of people with disabilities in our nation and around the world and millions of people who have faced barriers owe her a debt of gratitude. I will always remember her as my hero and my friend. RIP Judy Heumann 🤟🏻 #beingheumann pic.twitter.com/0lS57JVNsX — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2023

Judy Heumann’s brother Rick Heumann recalled with sadness that Judy spent her life fighting first for herself and then fighting for others.

Judy Heumann is known as the “Mother of the Disability Rights Movement” for her advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities through legal action and protests.

Judy Heumann lobbied for legislation called the Americans with the Rehabilitation Act, Disabilities Education Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

From 1993 to 2001, Judy Heumann served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Rehabilitation Services and the US Office of Special Education.

Celebrities pay tribute to Judy Heumann’s death-

Tribute by President Barack Obama:- “Judy Heumann dedicated her life to the fight for civil rights—starting as a young organizer at Camp Jened and later helping lead the disability rights movement. Michelle and I were fortunate to work with Judy over the years, and are thinking of her family and friends.”

The American Association of People with Disabilities tribute on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Judy Heumann, known by many as a mentor, friend, and “the mother” of the disability rights movement.”

Tribute by The National Council of Jewish Women:- “We are devastated to hear Judith Heumann has passed. She was known to many as the mother of the disability rights movement, and a proud NCJW advocate. May Judy’s memory forever be for a blessing.”

