Who is Ariana Madix Husband? Are Ariana Madix and Tom still together?

Ariana Madix is a famous American actress, model, television personality, and author. Ariana Madix is well-recognized as a cast member of the reality tv series “Vanderpump Rules”.

In 2008, Ariana Madix made her acting debut with the “Swing Vote: What Side Are You On?” short film as Jackie.

In 2009, Ariana Madix made her television debut with “The CollegeHumor Show” series as Lexi Meyers.

Ariana Madix is famous for her role and works in the CollegeHumor Originals, Tilt-A-World, Celebrity Family Feud, and Paradise City television series.

In 2021, Ariana also appeared in the “Oops!” Music video. In 2022, Ariana Madix appeared in 21 episodes of the podcast “Earth To Ariana”.

Ariana Madix also acted in many films and television shows, including Working It Out, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, Reparations, Dead End, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Anger Management, The Other Two, Dads, and more.

Who is Ariana Madix Husband?

Ariana Madix is an unmarried woman.

Ariana Madix was in a relationship for a long time. Ariana Madix was in a relationship with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval. Both started their relationship on 10 February 2014, but after being in a relationship for nine years, they separated in March 2023.

Tom Sandoval is 39 years old and was born on July 7, 1983. Tom Sandoval cheated on his co-star Raquel Leviss.

Ariana and Tom confirmed their relationship on the second season of Vanderpump Rules. Tom shared a photo taken on his trip to San Francisco on his Instagram, but Ariana shared a funny face photo of herself and Tom.

They brought the wine! 🍷 Ariana Madix’s #PumpRules costars Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute surrounded her with so much love — and presents — in the wake of her split from Tom Sandoval. https://t.co/6B5qIMPL5z pic.twitter.com/x9Wbd2jKGz — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 4, 2023

How old is Ariana Madix?

Ariana Madix’s age is 37 years. Ariana Madix was born to her parents, James Madix and Tanya Karr Madix, in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. Ariana Madix’s birth date was 24 June 1985.

Ariana Madix has a brother. Ariana Madix’s brother’s name is Jeremy Madix. Ariana Madix did her school studies at Gallie High School and graduated from Flagler College with a degree in Theatre Broadcast Communications.

Ariana Madix’s height is approx 5 feet 5 inches. Ariana Madix’s zodiac sign is Cancer. Ariana Madix’s nationality is American.

