Who is Olivia Newton-John’s husband now? How long was Olivia married to John?

Olivia Newton-John was a famous British and American actress, singer, and activist. Olivia has won Grammy Awards four times. Olivia’s music career has included 15 top-10 singles, including two number-one albums across the Billboard 200 and 5 number-one singles across the Billboard 100.

As an actress, Olivia Newton-John made her acting debut with the “New Faces” Australian TV series. In 1965, Olivia Newton-John made her film debut with “Funny Things Happen Down Under”.

In 2022, Olivia Newton-John appeared in the “Olivia Newton-John at the BBC” television show. Olivia Newton-John also released many songs like “If Not for You”, “If You Love Me (Let Me Know)”, “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, “Please Mr. Please”, “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Sam”, “Deeper Than the Night”, “Suddenly”, “Tied Up”, and more.

What was the cause of death for Olivia Newton-John?

Olivia Newton-John died on 8 August 2022 at the age of 73 in Santa Ynez, California, USA. Olivia Newton-John announced in May 2017 that Olivia’s breast cancer had returned and had metastasized to her lower back. Olivia had a breast cancer recurrence in 2013.

On the death of Olivia Newton-John, many celebrities paid tribute to Olivia on social media.

“My mom is a pioneer, a rebel in a good way. A healer,” Chloe Lattanzi told TODAY. https://t.co/YsLTpuaNeA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2023

Who is Olivia Newton-John’s husband now?

Olivia Newton-John was married twice. Olivia Newton-John’s first husband was American actor Matt Lattanzi, whom she married in 1984. After ten years of marriage, in 1995, Olivia divorced Matt.

After this, Olivia married John Easterling in 2008. Olivia Newton-John was married to John Easterling until the time of his death. Olivia has a child with Matt Lattanji named Chloe Lattanzi.

How long was Olivia married to John?

Olivia Newton-John’s first husband was Matt Lattanzi, with whom Olivia was in a relationship for almost ten years. Olivia Newton-John’s second husband was John Easterling, with whom Olivia lived from 2008 until her death in 2022. Olivia and John have been in a marriage relationship for almost 14 years.

How old was Olivia Newton-John when she filmed Grease?

Olivia Newton-John was 28 when she filmed Grease. Co-stars who played Olivia in the film were Stockard Channing, 33, Michael Tucci, 31, Jeff Conway, 26, Didi Conn, 25, Barry Pearl, 27, Kelly Ward, 20. were years old, Jamie Donnelly was 30, and Annette Charles was 29.

Read Also:- Is Sonya Deville in a relationship? Who is Sonya Deville Fiance?