Linda Kasabian Was Arrested? Meet Her Husband, Robert Peasley, And Their Children

The late Kasabian, a member of the infamous Manson family cult, is discussed in the essay. She gained notoriety as a member of the Charles Manson-founded Manson Family, a cult that killed nine people in the late 1960s. At 73, Kasabian passed away last month in a Tacoma, Washington, hospital. She was described as Linda Chiochios in the Tacoma News Tribune’s obituary, one of the names she used during the Manson murder trials.

Linda Kasabian Was Arrested?

Linda Kasabian was granted amnesty in exchange for testifying against Charles Manson and his co-defendants in the Tate-LaBianca murder trial. Consequently, she was not imprisoned for her membership in the Manson Family or attending murder sites. Kasabian and Manson were first charged with murder, but the charges were withdrawn when she decided to help with the prosecution.

Instead, she received immunity from prosecution for any crimes committed as a part of the Manson Family, including the Tate-LaBianca slayings. After the trial, Kasabian disappeared from the public glare and hasn’t committed any crimes since.

Robert Peasley, Linda Kasabian’s Husband:

Before 1968, when Linda Kasabian joined the Manson Family, she wed Robert Peasley. Peasley worked as a musician and visual artist. The couple welcomed a daughter, Tanya. Peasley was not a part of the Tate-LaBianca murders or the Manson Family, and he and Kasabian eventually broke up because she belonged to a cult.

Linda joined the Manson Family when she met Charles Manson in California in 1969. Although Kasabian was a member of the Manson Family, she didn’t speak to Peasley or her daughter. She allegedly approached Peasley after the Manson trial to reconcile. Their romance, however, did not continue, and they finally divorced. Peasley’s life following his marriage to Kasabian is primarily unknown since he has generally been kept out of the public spotlight.

More On Linda Kasabian: Family And Notorious Manson Cult

Linda Kasabian was born in Biddeford, Maine, on 21 June 1949. As previously stated, Kasabian encountered Manson while travelling in California in 1969. Like other young ladies captivated by Manson, she joined the gang and became one of his followers. Kasabian was present at numerous of the Manson Family’s notorious events, including the Tate-LaBianca murders in August 1969, which killed actress Sharon Tate and six others.

She testified against Manson and his co-defendants, Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Susan Atkins, revealing their participation in the killings. Kasabian’s evidence was critical in obtaining Manson’s and his followers’ convictions. In return for cooperating with the prosecution, she was given immunity, and she later departed California and changed her identity. Kasabian vanished from the public eye after the Manson trial.

