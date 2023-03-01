Beloved animator Burny Mattinson passes away, Cause of Death

Burny Mattinson was an American animator, director, and producer involved in the animation industry since the early 1950s.

He has been the company’s longest-employed worker, working as a story artist in the Walt Disney Animation studios since 1953.

He was set to receive the first-ever 70th-anniversary service award at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in June this year.

Burny Mattinson Early Life

Burny Mattinson spent his childhood in San Francisco, where he was born and raised. He was of British heritage, as were both his parents.

His father was Berny Mattinson, a jazz drummer who toured with Horace Heidt, a big band. His mother resided in San Jose, California, where she worked at the theatre.

The movie that inspired him to take up animation was Pinocchio (1940), which his mother took him to see at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco when he was six years old. Then in 1945, he moved to Los Angeles with his parents.

After graduating from high school, Mattinson tried to interview for a Disney animator job. Still, as no positions were available, he took up a job in their traffic department.

Burny Mattinson’s cause of death.

The legendary Animator died on Monday, February 27, 2023, from a short illness at Canyon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canoga Park, California. He was 87 years old at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Siirola, their two children, Brett Mattinson and Genny, their spouses, and his four grandchildren.

His passion for animation was inspiring and will be remembered for many years. Family, friends, and colleagues will dearly miss him.

Legacy of iconic animations left behind.

Mattinson was known for his innovative approach to animation, which featured unique characters, storylines, and visuals. He was an integral part of several beloved Disney classics, including:

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

One hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The wonderful world of Color (1961-1969)

The sword and the stone (1963)

Mary Poppins (1964)

The Jungle Book (1967)

Robin Hood (1973)

Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too (1974)

The Rescuers (1977)

The fox and the hound (1981)

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

He is also known for creating the Little Golden Books, a series of children’s books published in 1942. He is also credited with creating the popular “stretch and squash” technique, first used in The Little Mermaid.

Read More: Japanese Singer and Songwriter Maon Kurosaki died at the age of 35.