Rob Luna Cause of Death – Former MPL PH Shout Caster, dies at 26

Rob Luna was the popular shout caster of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines community. He was just 37 at the time of his death. Rob Luna was a passionate Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) community member and a beloved esports scene figure. He has worked as a Production Manager of ULVL since 2021.

Rob Luna was a passionate and beloved figure of the MLBB community, known for his engaging and informative commentaries and deep understanding of the game.

Rob Luna Career

Rob was known for his positive attitude and infectious enthusiasm. He had a natural talent for casting and was passionate about the MLBB community. He was a talented commentator who could make even the most mundane matches exciting.

The MPL shout casters career started as a broadcast in the Tagalog language at the beginning of MPL Philippines Season 4 in 2019. He has also been a shout caster at The Nationals and in several International tournaments like Mobile Legends M2 world Championship, ONE Esports MPL Invitational, and Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup.

Rob Luna’s Cause of Death

The beloved commentator of the Mobile legends community has been recently confirmed to have died on Tuesday, February 28, by the ULVL company. In the statement, they wrote that they want to honor the life and the contribution of Rob Luna towards the esports industry.

According to one of the shout casters and his friend, Bennette, he was battling an undisclosed illness. He said how bravely he fought his illness and didn’t let it get in the way of his dreams.

Tributes paid to Rob Luna

Numerous esports stars paid tribute to Luna on their social media, including Bennette “prof B” Felix, who posted an emotional message on Facebook honoring the memories he shared with his friend. He said how Rob Luna always wanted to grow into YouTube and other platforms.

Other shout casters at MPL, including, Caisam “wolf” Nopueto and JC “Naisou’ Razabek, also showed their heartfelt condolences to him and his family members.

Jason touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his unwavering passion for esports and Mobile legends. His family, friends, and the entire esports community will miss him.