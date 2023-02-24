Charles Hislop Obituary, Charles Hislop Has Died and Cause of Death

Charles “Chick” Hislop, a great Hall of Fame track and field coach, died on Wednesday, 22nd February 2023, at 86.

Who is Charles Hislop, Exactly?

Hislop and Ogden had relationships throughout his career. He graduated in 1955 from Ben Lomond High School. After that, he spent two years competing for the Weber Junior College track team, where he won the mile event as a Junior College All-American and finished sixth overall. He graduated from Weber in 1957 and continued schooling at Utah State, where he competed on the track team and earned his degree in 1959.

He subsequently started an almost 50-year coaching career. He was the track and field coach at Ben Lomond High School from 1959 to 1969 before becoming head coach at Weber State. His 38-year career makes him the longest-tenured coach in Big Sky Conference history.

Charles Hislop’s Professional Life:

He had massive success as the Wildcats’ coach, leading them to 21 Big Sky Championships in cross country and track and field. He led Weber State to 106 conference titles and over 1,000 total meetings. He received 20 votes for Big Sky Coach of the Year over his career, three for District VIII Coach of the Year, and one for American Long Distance Coach of the Year in 1991.

He coached 26 athletes to All-American accolades in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track 46 times throughout his 38 years. He led Weber State to nine Big Sky Conference outdoor track and field championships, seven cross-country championships, and five indoor track and field championships.

Hislop was a well-known authority in steeplechase conditioning and style in the U.S. He travelled the world as a speaker thanks to his skills. He discussed the steeplechase in the 1984 and 1996 Olympic Games in his speech at the World Coaches Conference. In addition to acting as the long-distance runners’ club captain, he supported the men’s track and field team’s head coach during the Atlanta Olympic Games in the summer of 1996.

Hislop, Charles, What Occurred to Him?

Weber State University President Dr. Brad Mortensen said that Coach Hislop “His legacy includes coaching All-Americans, Olympic athletes, and conference champions, but his triumphs dwarf his numerous sporting achievements. This is how it can be summed up. “Even though I was never a member of one of his teams, I always got the impression that Coach Hislop was trying to improve me personally whenever I was in his presence.”

Tim Crompton, Weber State’s director of athletics, expressed his condolences to the Hislop family. “Coach Hislop was gigantic. To put it lightly, he significantly impacted our organisation and the community. I had the good fortune to know many people, including Coach Hislop.

Funeral Services: Charles Hislop

Funeral services will be conducted at Myers Mortuary on Friday, 3rd March, at 11 a.m. The mortuary will have a viewing on Thursday, 2nd March, between 6 and 8 p.m.

