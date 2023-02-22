What Happened to Joshua Holtz? What was the Cause of his Death?

What Happened to Joshua Holtz After he Died?

Joshua Dean Holtz, 48, died in the presence of his loved ones on Friday, 17th February 2023, at Medical Center. On Saturday, 25th March 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be held at the Delaware County Recreation Center in Manchester.

What Became Joshua Holtz?

Josh Holtz, the son of Dean Holtz and Pamela Holm, was born in Manchester on 31st December 1974. In 1993, he graduated from West Delaware High School and enrolled at Kirkwood Community College. He supported his father’s company, Iowa Technologies, in delivering technical maintenance and enhancements to clients in the tri-state area. Josh was a Maquoketa Valley Athletics Booster, the Wildcat Attack Volleyball Club, and the Golden Congregational Church member.

Josh liked spending time with his friends and family while he wasn’t at work. He is frequently seen teaching his children’s sports, volunteering at Maquoketa Valley, boating and skiing with his children on Lake Delhi, singing karaoke with his friends, and enjoying live music. Everyone he knew and loved will miss him terribly.

Who Exactly was Joshua Holtz?

Josh Holtz was born to Dean Holtz and Pamela Holm on 31st December 1974 in Manchester, Iowa. He graduated from West Delaware High School in 1993 and enrolled at Kirkwood Community College to enhance his studies. They had seven children together. Josh married Laura Rissler in Manchester on 16th March 1996.

Josh was active in his community in addition to his professional duties. He founded the Wildcat Attack Volleyball Club and belonged to the Maquoketa Valley Athletics Booster and the Golden Congregational Church. Ultimately, Josh’s life exemplified his dedication to his family, career, and community.

Also Read: Taner Savut Cause Of Death – How did he died?