Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut was tragically found dead under the debris. He died on 6 February 2023. This is the sparking shock and sadness within the football world.

Taner Savut’s body was discovered on Tuesday, more than two weeks after he died.

Taner Savut Cause Of death

Sadly, Savut has been missing since February 6. The devastating earthquakes in the region are believed to be the cause of death.

Who was Taner Savut?

Taner Savut was a Turkish football club that plays in the Super Lig. He was a former professional footballer who had played for several clubs in Turkey before transitioning to the role of sporting director.

Hakan Savut was born on August 10th, 1974 in Izmir, Turkey. He began his football career at Izmirspor in 1994 and went on to play for several other Turkish clubs, including Fenerbahçe, Göztepe, and Siirtspor. Savut played as a right-back and made 71 appearances in the top-flight Süper Lig, scoring his only goal for Siirtspor in 2001. After playing for several lower-division teams, including Sakaryaspor, Alanyaspor, and Tokatspor, he played till 2011.

Savut had worked as the sporting director for Gaziantepspor, another Turkish club. Savut was well-respected in the football community and his untimely passing due to an earthquake in the region where he lived has been met with widespread grief and condolences.

What happened with Taner Savut?

He was reportedly found under the rubble of a building that collapsed in İskenderun, where he lived. The cause of death is believed to be a result of the devastating earthquakes that hit the region. The earthquake was reported to have measured 7.8 on the Richter scale and caused widespread damage, with several buildings collapsing and many people injured. The other earthquake was also measured to be 6.3 magnitudes on monday.

Savut’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from the football community, with many expressing their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Tribute to Taner Savut:

Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu, who had worked closely with Savut since joining the club in January, expressed his shock and disbelief at the news. In a statement released on social media, Atsu described Savut as a “great person” and a “true professional” who had helped him settle in at the club.

The Turkish football community has been left reeling by the news of Savut’s death, with many paying tribute to him on social media. The President of the Turkish Football Federation, Nihat Özdemir, described Savut as a “valuable member” of the football family and offered his condolences to his family and loved ones.

The tragic passing of Taner Savut has sent shockwaves through the football world, serving as a stark reminder of the fragility of life.