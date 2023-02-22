Obituary: How Did 3AW NightOwls Radio Presenter Yvonne Lawrence Pass Away In Melbourne?

How Did 3AW NightOwls Radio Presenter Yvonne Lawrence Die in Melbourne:

We mourn the loss of Yvonne Lawrence, a well-known radio personality from Melbourne, Australia. Indeed, she has died. According to sources, Yvonne Lawrence, a 3AW radio personality, died on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Yvonne was a well-known radio presenter who aired various midnight-to-dawn programmes, including Night Owls on 3AW. As a result, many people are grieving her untimely passing.

3AW: What Happened to Yvonne Lawrence?

Before delving into Yvonne Lawrence’s cause of death, it is critical to understand who informed the media of her demise. Alan Pearsall’s post alerted us to her untimely death. As you can see, the notification does not state the reason for the end of Yvonne Lawrence. The precise cause of her untimely death is unknown. Yet, it is also assumed that she had grown elderly and may have suffered several age-related diseases. Her death might have occurred naturally.

Melbourne, Australia’s Yvonne Lawrence:

She was a Melbourne, Australia, inhabitant. Many around Australia used to know her as a radio personality who rose to prominence for hosting “NightOwls” for Melbourne-based talkback radio station 3AW.

She began working as a broadcaster on 3AW in 1969 and remained there for 30 years. She announced her retirement in 1999. Yet by the time she retired, she had made her name famous. People were starting to recognise her as the Night Owls’ host.

Obituary: Yvonne Lawrence

“In a 30 year career from 1969 to 1999, Yvonne Lawrence was one of 3AW’s characters,” according to the Simon Owens Collection. Bob Quinn, who started as a copywriter, swiftly promoted Yvonne to one of 3AW’s “NightOwls,” the women who presented the midnight to dawn show.

