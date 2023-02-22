Is Bad Bunny married to Gabriela? How long has Bad Bunny been with Gabriela?

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio is better known by his stage name Bad Bunny. He is a famous Rican rapper and singer. Bad Bunny is well recognized for his reggaeton and Latin trap music style.

Bad Bunny became popular with his song “Dills”. Bad Bunny then dealt with Hear This Music. Bad Bunny followed this up with songs such as “Soy Pour”, collaborations with Karol G, Farruko, Ozuna, and J Balvin, among others.

Bad Bunny released the songs “I Like It” and “Mia” in 2018 which became famous.

In 2022, Bad Bunny released many songs like Un Verano Sin Ti, “Tití Me Preguntó”, “Me Porto Bonito”, “Moscow Mule”, “Después de la Playa”, “X Última Vez”, “El Apagón”, “Gato de Noche”, “El Apagón”, and “Neverita”.

In 2023, Bad Bunny release his new song “Ojitos Lindos”.

What song made Bad Bunny famous?

The song “Soy peor” (“I’m Worse”) made Bad Bunny famous. Wes to Bad Bunny sang many songs and became famous but “Soy peor” is the song that gave Bad Bunny a one-time success.

Who is Bad Bunny Girlfriend?

Bad Bunny is in a relationship. Bad Bunny girlfriend’s name is Gabriela Berlingeri.

Bad Bunny started dating jewelry designer Gabriella Berlingeri in 2017. The two met when Banni was having dinner with his family at a restaurant.

The two started dating soon after their meeting. Gabriella Berlingeri was the first woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone by clicking a photo of rapper Bad Bunny for the magazine’s May 2020 cover.

In a 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bad Bunny said – “Ultimately, I don’t know if I’ll like a man in 20 years. Nobody knows in life. But at the moment I’m straight and I like women.”

How long has Bad Bunny been with Gabriela?

Bad Bunny and Gabriella Berlingeri have been in a relationship since 2017. In the present time, while being in their relationship, it has been more than five years.

Bad Bunny prefers to keep his love life private even after being famous. When Bad Bunny confirmed a relationship in 2020, his fans were shocked.

