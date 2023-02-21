Janette and Aljaz expecting their first child | How long have they been together?

Janette Manrara is a popular singer. Janette Manrara is also Cuban and American choreographer, television personality, and professional dancer.

Janette Manrara was born to an American mother and Cuban father. At the age of 19, Janette learned dance.

Janette Manrara is well recognized for her participation in the American series So You Think You Can Dance as well as being a participant in the British dance reality television competition, Strictly Come Dancing.

Janette married her co-star and Slovenian dancer Aljaj. In June 2021, it was announced that Janette Manrara would co-host the show “Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two with Raylan Clarke”.

How is old Janette Manrara?

Janette Manrara’s age is 39 years. Janette Manrara’s real name is Janette Manrara Škorjanec. Janette Manrara was born to Maritza Manrara and Luis Manrara on 16 November 1983. Janette Manrara is from Miami, Florida, U.S.

Janette Manrara’s height is 5 feet approx. Janette Manrara did her studies at Florida International University. Janette Manrara’s nationality is American.

Who is Janette Manrara Husband?

Janette Manrara a married woman. Janette Manrara husband’s anme is Aljaž Škorjanec.

In 2015, Janette Manrara got engaged to her long time boyfriend. Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorzenek collaborated on “Strictly Come Dancing and Burn the Floor”.

Both of them got married on 15 July 2017 after their 2 years of relationship.

Most recently, in February 2023, Janette and Aljaz announced that they are expecting their first child and will welcome their child in late summer 2023.

How long have Janette and Aljaz been together?

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorzenek have been together since 2015. After being in a relationship for 2 years, both of them got married, and today they have been together for seven years. Janette and Aljaz are happy in their married life and are looking to move forward with their life.

