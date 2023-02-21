Who is Barbara Bosson Husband? Actress Barbara Bosson dies at 83

Barbara Bosson was a famous American actress.

Barbara Bosson was well recognized for her role in the television series “Hill Street Blues” (1981–1987), for which Barbara was nominated for five consecutive Emmy Awards.

In 1968, Barbara made her film debut with the “Bullitt” film in an uncredited role of a nurse. in the next year, she also acted in “The Love God?” film as an uncredited role.

In 1969, Barbara Bosson made her film debut with the “Mannix” film as Miss Riley. Barbara Bosson was famous for her work and role in “Richie Brockelman, Private Eye” as Sharon Diederson, “Hooperman” (1987-1989) as Captain C.Z. Stern, “Hill Street Blues” as Fay Furillo, “Civil Wars” as Judge Babyak, “Murder One” (1995-1997) as Miriam Grasso, “Cop Rock” as Mayor Louise Plank, and more.

Actress Barbara Bosson dies at 83

Recently, news of Barbara Bosson’s death has been surfacing. Barbara Bosson died on 18 February 2023 at the age of 83 in Los Angeles, California, US.

After hearing the news of Barbara Bosson’s death, her fans, co-stars and relatives are saddened and are paying tribute through social media.

The news of Barbara Bosson’s death was confirmed by her son Jesse Bochco on his Instagram who wrote- “More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt,” “If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama.”

Saddened to learn new trivia surrounding ‘Hill Street Blues’ in the midst of bad news. Remembering the Emmy-nominated Barbara Bosson who has passed away at the age of 83. https://t.co/DpDw97DdmS pic.twitter.com/wkzsyYYoLm — Fantastic Tilly (@FantasticTilly) February 20, 2023

Who is Barbara Bosson Husband?

Barbara Bosson’s marital status was divorced. Barbara Bosson husband’s name was Steven Bochco. He was a writer and producer.

Barbara Bosson married Steven in 1970. Steven Bochco created several series starring Barbara Bosson, including LA Law, Hill Street Blues, Murder One, and Cop Rock.

Barbara and Steven have two children, one of whom is named Jessie Bochco. Barbara and Steven divorced in 1997.

Barbara Bosson Bio

Barbara Bosson was born to a tennis coach father in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, U.S. Barbara Bosson’s age was 83 when she died. Barbara Bosson’s date of birth was November 1, 1939. Barbara Bosson did her studies at Carnegie Mellon University. Barbara Bosson’s height was 5 feet 7 inches approx. Barbara Bosson’s nationality was American.

Read Also:- Janette and Aljaz expecting their first child | How long have they been together?