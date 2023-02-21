Murder-Suicide Linden NJ Family Members: The Tragic Incident Explained

According to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, a father of two he killed his wife and their children before killing himself with a gun.

Murder-Suicide Linden NJ Family Members: What Happened?

Around 9:30 in the morning, Krzysztof Nieroda, 41, is accused of opening fire at their residence at 18 Chatham Place. m. morning on Sunday. Then, according to the authorities, he allegedly shot himself in the head after telling a family member what he had done. Police in Linden discovered the bodies of Justyna Nieroda, 41, and Natalie Nieroda, 13, at the scene. When the police arrived at the house, Krzysztof Nieroda still had the gun. Sebastian Nieroda, their 14-year-old son, was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition but later passed away on Sunday, according to Linden police Capt Christopher Guenther, New Jersey 101.5.

The Linden family seemed content before the shooting:

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nieroda was a working electrician. In the nearby city of Rahway, Justyna Nieroda worked at Prestige, a spa and beauty salon with European influences. Prestige has been contacted by New Jersey 101.5 for comment. According to public records, the couple settled into their Linden home in 2007. They welcomed their first child a short while later.

According to officials, those who need assistance can get it:

William Daniel, the prosecutor for Union County, kept mum about the shooting’s potential causes. According to Linden police chief David Hart, the shooting serves as a reminder that assistance is always available even before an emergency. As we mourn the loss of our friends and neighbours, Hart said, “We are not alone in our grief; each of us has a shared responsibility to be there for our loved ones.”. Be sure to ask for assistance if you think you or someone you know might be in need. Anyone in need of immediate assistance can text 988, call 1-855-654-6735, call the New Jersey Suicide Prevention Hopeline, or dial 988.

