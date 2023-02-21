Who was Christina Grimmie Boyfriend? Is Christina Grimmie still alive?

Christina Grimmie was a famous American Singer and YouTube. In 2009, Christina started posting covers of her famous songs.

In 2011, Christina released her first EP, “Find Me”, after which she gained over 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

After reaching 2 million subscribers, Christina Grimmie released her debut studio album “With Love” (2013).

Christina Grimmie Cause of Death

Christina Grimmie died on June 10, 2016, at age 22, in Orlando, Florida, US. Christina Grimmie’s cause of death was murder (gunshot wounds).

I can’t believe #christinagrimmie is turning 29 this year on 3/12 and it sadly going to be 7 years since she died on 6/10/2016 of murder pic.twitter.com/UZ76fy0wkI — ryan (@ryan41470168) February 14, 2023

On June 9, 2016, Christina Grimmie posted a post on her social media asking people to attend her concert.

Christina Grimmie performed “Before You Exit” at The Plaza Live on June 10, 2016, in Orlando, Florida. Christina’s performance ended at 10 pm. After her performance, Christina signed autographs there.

At 10:27 p.m., Christina Grimmie was shot by 27-year-old Kevin James Loyle. Kevin opens his arms to hug Kristina and shoots up.

People would run around after the shots were fired and Christina’s brother grabbed Kevin James Loyle and a scuffle ensued. Kevin escapes from the clutches of James Loel, Christina’s brother, and stands against a wall and shoots himself.

Christina Grimmiea was lying on the ground bleeding profusely. After giving CPR, Christina called 911 and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Christina Grimmie was pronounced dead at approximately 11 p.m.

Who was Christina Grimmie Boyfriend?

Christina Grimmie was unmarried. Christina Grimmie boyfriend’s name is Stephen Rezza. He is also a musician.

Stephen Rezza was deeply affected by the death of Christina Grimmie. Tab Stephen & Christina Dono were writing the song together when Christina left for tour.

After the death of Christina Grimmie, Stephan Reza expressed his grief in his song. Stephen sampled a song Christina Grimmie had released before she died. Stephen Rezza wants to dedicate his album to Christina, which will be titled- Songs for Christina.

How old is Christina Grimmie?

Christina Victoria Grimmie was known as Christina Grimmie. When Christina Grimmie died, her age was 22 years. Christina Grimmie was born in Marlton, New Jersey, U.S. Christina Grimmie’s birth date was March 12, 1994.

Christina Grimmie did her studies at Bethel Baptist Christian School, Marlton Middle School, and Cherokee High School. Christina Grimmie’s parents’ names are Tina Grimmie and Albert Grimmie.

Read Also:- Who is Leah Messer Boyfriend? Why did Jaylen and Leah split?