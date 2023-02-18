Who is Megan Fox currently in a relationship with? Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together?

36 years old Megan Denise Fox is known as Megan Fox. Megan is a popular American Actress. In 2001, Megan made her film debut with the “Holiday in the Sun”. Megan is famous for her role as Mikaela Banes in the “Transformers” (2007) film.

Megan has appeared on numerous magazine covers including Rolling Stone, Maxim, and FHM. Megan has won numerous awards, including four Teen Choice Awards and two Scream Awards.

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together?

Yes, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are together. Both are enjoying their love life while taking their relationship forward. Both have forgotten their past life and started moving toward the future life.

Who is Megan Fox’s new husband?

Megan Fox is in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly since June 2020 after separating from her husband Brian. He is a famous American, singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor.

Megan Fox officially announced her relationship with Gun Kelly a few weeks after the release of Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine”.

Megan also appeared in the song “Bloody Valentine”. On 12 January 2022, Megan announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

Who is Megan Fox’s ex-husband?

Megan Fox is 36 years old woman. Megan Fox husband’s name is Brian Austin Green. He is a popular American actor, rapper, and television personality.

Megan started dating Brian Austin in 2004. The two met on the sets of “Hope and Faith”. At that time Megan was 18 years old and Brian was 30 years old.

Megan and Brian got engaged in November 2006 and broke off their engagement after 2 years in February 2009. But on June 1, 2010, both of them got into a relationship again. Megan pointed out that she has been with Brian on a regular basis since 2006.

Megan and Brian married on June 24, 2010, in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort in Maui. Meehan has three children with Brian – one was born in 2012, the second in 2014, and the third in 2016.

Megan filed for divorce on August 21, 2015, but they remarried in 2016 and are expecting their third child. On 25 April 2019, Megan filed for the divorce to be dismissed in Los Angeles, California.

Brian announced in May 2020 – Brian and Megan are separating after ten years of their marriage. In November 2020, Megan filed for divorce from Brian for the second time, and finally, on October 15, 2021, both of them got divorced.

