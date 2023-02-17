Who is Catherine Zeta-Jones married to now? Are Catherine and Michael still together?

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a popular Welsh actress. Catherine has received numerous awards including the British Academy Film Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award.

In 2010, Catherine Zeta-Jones was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her humanitarian work and film.

In 1990, Catherine made her film debut with “1001 Nights”. In 1991, Catherine made her television debut with “Out of the Blue”. In the same year, Catherine made her main role in the series “The Darling Buds of May”.

In 2022, Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared in Wednesday and National Treasure: Edge of History television series.

Catherine also acted in several stage roles such as Under Milk Wood, The Pajama Game, A Little Night Music, Bugsy Malone, The Children’s Monologues and more.

What is Catherine Zeta-Jones most famous for?

Catherine Zeta-Jones is famous for her work in the musical Chicago (2002), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Catherine is also famous for her role in The Darling Buds of May (1991-1993) and Queen America (2018-2019) television series.

Who is Catherine Zeta-Jones Husband?

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a married woman. Michael Douglas is the husband of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Catherine Zeta-Jones was involved in a number of celebrity relationships in the early 1990s, including singer David Essex, television personality John Leslie and pop star Mick Hucknall.

In the mid-1990s, Katherine was in a relationship with Scottish actor Angus McFadden.

Catherine Zeta-Jones met Michael Douglas, 25 years her senior an American actor at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998.

Both got engaged on 31 December 1999. Michael Douglas divorced his wife, and on 18 November 2000, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Catherine and Michael have two children—a daughter, Carys Zeta, born in April 2003, and a son, Dylan Michael, born in August 2000. As of 2009, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ family lived in Bermuda and as of 2016 lived in rural New York State.

Are Catherine and Michael still together?

Yes, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are still together. Catherine and Michael married in 2000 and are together till the present and are living happily ever after.

How much are Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones worth?

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have earned their income from their acting professions. Catherine Zeta-Jones has a net worth of $150 million. The net worth of Katherine and Michael Key is approximately $350 million.

