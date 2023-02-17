Who is Jerry Jarrett Wife? Wrestler Jerry Jarrett died at the age 80

Jerry Jarrett was a famous professional wrestling promoter, businessman, and professional wrestler.

Jerry was one of the best-known figures in professional wrestling in the mid-southern United States, along with longtime business partner Jerry Lawler.

Jerry was inducted into the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2009 as a “wrestling genius”.

Jerry Jarrett founded the Continental Wrestling Association in 1977 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jerry founded the United States Wrestling Association in 1989 and merged the promotion with World Class Championship Wrestling in Dallas. In 1997, Jerry sold it to Lawler.

Jerry co-founded NWA:TNA in Nashville with his son Jeff Jarrett in 2002, selling it to Panda Energy International that same year.

Wrestler Jerry Jarrett Cause of Death

On February 14, 2023, the news of Jerry Jarrett’s death at the age of 80 came to light, hearing that his fans, friends, and relatives were very sad. The cause of death of Jerry Jarrett is esophageal cancer. On the death of Jerry Jarrett, many people paid tribute to him on the Internet.

Wrestler Dutch Mantle tweeted: “I heard of the death of my friend and longtime booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett this morning in Tamil Nadu”. “I last saw him last year when we did the Vice show The Territories in Atlanta. Very creative Booker. Condolences to the Jeff/Deborah and Jarrett family.”

I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He’s responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I’m very grateful to Jerry & I’m really sad to know I’ll never see him again. #RIP pic.twitter.com/5XSS9EGXq9 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 14, 2023

Who is Jerry Jarrett Wife?

Jerry Jarrett married in 1960. Jerry Jarrett’s wife’s name is Deborah Jarrett. Jerry and Deborah have four children – Jeff Jarrett, Jennifer Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Jr., and Jason Jarrett.

Jerry Jarrett’s wife, Deborah Jarrett, was with Jerry until his death. The Couple used to live their married life very well. Deborah Jarrett is the daughter of American wrestler and promoter Eddie Marlin.

Jerry Jarrett Bio

Jerry Jarrett’s full name was Jerry Winston Jarrett. Wrestler Jerry Jarrett died at the age of 80 in 2023. Jerry Jarrett was born to Christine “Teeny” Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. Jerry Jarrett’s date of birth was September 4, 1942.

Jerry Jarrett’s height was 5 feet 11 inches and Jerry Jarrett’s weight was 103 kg. Jerry studies at Peabody College. Jerry Jarrett’s nationality was American.

