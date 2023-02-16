Who is Bridget Regan married to? Are Bridget Regan and Eamon O’Sullivan Still Together?

Bridget Regan is a famous American actress. Bridget Regan is best known for her roles as Rebecca Lowe / Rachel Turner in White Collar, Kahlan Amnell in the Legend of the Seeker television series, Dottie Underwood in Agent Carter, and Rose Solano in Jane the Virgin.

Bridget Regan in “The Last Ship” TNT drama series from 2016 to 2018.

Bridget Regan married Eamon O’Sullivan in 2010. He is a writer. Bridget and Eamon met while filming Legend of the Seeker in New Zealand.

Bridget and Eamon give birth to a daughter, named Frankie Jean.

Bridget Regan announced the birth of her daughter on Twitter on December 28, 2010, writing: “”I’ve been keeping a little secret of what I’ve been through for the last nine months… I’m so proud and So excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Frankie Jean. She is beautiful, happy, and healthy and we are so in love. xo”.

Bridget also gave birth to a son named Bernard Moon.

Bridget Regan began her acting career with the film “Blinders” and the television series “The Wedding Album”.

From 2021 to 2022, Bridget appeared in the “Batwoman” television series, from 2022 to 2023, Bridget appeared in “The Winchesters” television series, and “The Rookie” television series.

“Suspicious Minds” @WinchestersOnCW

Written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza & Julia Cooperman

Directed by @awkwardamerican Thank you to @rthompson1138 for having me play Roxy. I love her. Here’s hoping she got her girlfriend to take her back…#thewinchesters @TheCW 🖤📻🎙 pic.twitter.com/GrTg25JUFW — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) February 13, 2023

Bridget is famous for her work in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, White Collar, The Last Ship, Jane the Virgin, The Last Ship, and others.

Bridget Regan also acted in some theater plays such as The Scottish Play, Sweet Bird of Youth, Is He Dead?, Camp Wanatachi, Children and Art, and Geneva.

In 2007, Regan played Trish Hughes in 4 episodes of the television series “The Black Donnellys”.

Bridget Regan in the 2020 “Paradise Lost” television starring Francis Forsyth in the lead role. In 2013, Regan played Lex Sutton in the television movie “Murder in Manhattan”.

Bridget Regan played Alex Salter in 4 episodes of the “Beauty and the Beast” television series in 2013.

Read Also:- 18-Year-Old Accused of Killing Andy Woods Has Been Arrested