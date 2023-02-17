What is Deane Lester Cause of Death? The Radio Presenter Died At 54

Deane Lester, a well-known Australian horse racing radio presenter, died at 54 on Thursday, February 16, 2023. His death has left all of his fans and colleagues across the world in anguish as they grieve the loss of this racing industry veteran. Please continue reading to learn more about Deane Lester, his career, how he died, who announced his death, and much more!

Who is Deane Lester?

Deane Lester was a well-known horse racing radio personality from Australia who had a long career in the industry. He is regarded as one of the community’s most respected and intelligent college students. Deane was born in the Victorian beach town of Dromana on September 3, 1968, and spent most of his infancy on stud farms on the Mornington Peninsula. Deane has had health problems since he was born. He was born with spina bifida, a congenital disability that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly.

The Career of Deane Lester:

Deane Lester initially planned to become a trainer but eventually decided to follow his passion for the profession through the media. He was given a chance to clock horses at Cranbourne in 1989 and was shortly allowed to join RSN. Deane’s on-air presence grew with the assistance of the late Steve Cairns, and he quickly became a famous voice. Deane was the station’s heartbeat for almost two decades and received worldwide acclaim for his unrivalled ability to read a race. This led to his working with renowned business owners like Gerry Ryan.

What is Deane Lester Cause of Death?

Deane Lester, 54, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in “The Alfred Hospital” in Melbourne, Australia, with his family by his side, after a brief struggle with a rare form of cancer, according to sources. Deane found out he had cancer just a month ago but didn’t give up; he tried his most complex, but the sickness was too much of a mountain for him to climb. Thus, Deane, an Australian racing community legend, died after a brief but courageous struggle with the dreadful disease of cancer. His mother, Sandra, and his partner, Leanne, survive him.

Tributes to Deane Lester:

In a Facebook post, Sky Sports Radio presenter Russell Veitch expressed his condolences for Deane Lester’s passing. “Vale Deane Lester, taken too soon at 54,” the post says—a great analyst with expert knowledge and broadcaster. I fought from the beginning and never complained. Deano, thank you for the memories. The Melbourne Cup pre-race experience will never be the same.” My heartfelt condolences to Leanne, her family, friends, and colleagues.” We extend our condolences to Deane Lester’s family, friends, and all loved ones. His death is a significant loss for the entire community, and we ask God to grant all those who knew him the strength to face this loss. Deane may have died, but his legacy will go on in perpetuity.

