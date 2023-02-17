Florida Amber Alert for Missing 8-month-Old Baby. What happened to the baby?

According to deputies, Terry Levy is still at large, a career offender with a serious criminal past. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the missing 8-month-old baby girl at the focus of a Florida Amber Alert has been discovered safe. According to deputies, Terry Levy, her father, is still at large. On Thursday night, Sheriff Michelle Cook led a briefing about the event. She explained that her biological father, who did not have custody, took the child.

What Happened to 8-month Old Baby?

According to Cook, deputies were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. to allegations of a possible child kidnapping. According to the plaintiff, Levy kidnapped the youngster and escaped on foot. Cook claims Levy got a ride to Youngerman Circle in Duval County and was dropped off with the child. An Amber Alert was issued just after 8 p.m., and officials were notified shortly after 8:34 p.m. that the baby had been left at a house on Shelton Street. At 9:05 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded and discovered the youngster safe. Cook says it’s unclear whether the baby was left alone at the Shelton Street residence, but deputies suspect it belonged to a family member. According to CCSO, the child is with family members and safe.

What do the Officials Say?

According to News 6 partner WJXT, investigators received a tip shortly after 8:30 p.m. that the kid was on Shelton Street in Jacksonville, where she was discovered safely. As of Thursday evening, authorities said they were still looking for Terry Levy. “Terry is a career offender,” claimed the sheriff. “He has a history of violent crime. Please do not confront Terry if you know where he is. Please dial 911immediately sot we can take him into custody.”

