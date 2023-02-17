Wayne student dies after being hit by a school bus at Franklin Middle School

A school bus in Wayne hit a Fraklin Middle School student on Tuesday. After being hit by the bus, the student eventually died. The name of the student was Jacob Dawson-Escobedo confirmed by the Wayne-Westland Community School District through releasing a statement.

The incident happened at Franklin Middle School around 2:50 PM. Dawson-Escobedo was also a student of this school. After the accident, he was immeditely takene to the hospital, but due to severe injuries, he did not survive.

On the other side, Wayne Police still trying to find any clue about the accident or anyone who saw the accident live. In past few months, Jacob is the third who lost his life in a pedestrian-vehicle crash while trying to travel to school or come from school.

After Jacob’s death, a GoFundMe account was created to help the family with burial expenses. The “Jacob Escobedo” event raised more than $7000 in less than one day.

John Dignan, Wayne-Westland Community Schools superintendent released a detailed statement about Jacob and post condolences on behalf of the school:

“With a heavy heart, I am sharing the news with you about a recent loss to our school community. On February 14, 2023, Franklin Middle School student, Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, passed away due to a fatal accident. Jacob was an excellent student and friend who was always smiling.

He was also creative and intelligent and was working on a fantasy book. His teachers and classmates will miss Jacob. Jacob has three siblings who attend Wayne-Westland Community Schools.”

She added “Please join me in sending the entire family our sincerest condolences. As we have more information, we will share it.

Wayne-Westland Community Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team of professionals trained to help our students and staff. We have counsellors available at Franklin today for students and staff who may need or want help.

We will continue to have support available for those who need it. The team will remain vigilant in watching for signs of distress.

Please contact us if you have any concerns we might help address here at school. We will ensure that everyone is supported during this difficult time.”

Read Also : Thai cave rescue: Wild Boars captain Duangpetch Promthep dies in the UK