Thai cave rescue: Wild Boars captain Duangpetch Promthep dies in the UK

Duangetch Promthep was one of the 12 boys rescued in 2018 from a Thai cave. Duangpetch died in the UK at 17, as per the latest news. According to the BBC news, Duangetch was found unconscious in his dorm in Leicestershire on Sunday and taken to hospital. He was announced dead on Tuesday.

Since last year he was enrolled in a UK football academy in the UK. He was the captain of Thai boys’ football team, Which was trapped inside the cave for more then nine days in 2018. He was known for his grinning face, caught by the camera in the cave. Later his face became the most famous image from the rescue.

Still, the real reason is not declared by the family of his death, but according the Leicestershire Police, his death was not suspicious. While according to Thailand media reports he died due to head injury.

A official spokeperson of East Midland Ambulance Service said he was taken to an ambulance to Kettering General Hospital on Sunday. Also, another air ambulance was sent to the scene.

Last year Duangetch won a scholarship to join the Brooke House College Football Academy, his team members rejoiced when he announced about scholarship on Instagram.

He wrote in the post “Today my dream has come true,”

and after just six months they all are mourning the loss of their captain and beloved friend. This news broke out after his mother told the Wat Doi Wao temple in his hometown at Chiang Rai.

The temple authority also expressed grief about Duangpetch on Facebook “May Dom’s soul rest in peace,” they also posted a picture of football team including Duangpetch and monks.

Prachak Sutham, one of the team members who was rescued in 2018 incident wrote about his friend “You told me to wait and see you play for the national team; I always believed that you would do it,”

He added “When we met the last time before you left for England, I even jokingly told you that when you come back, I would have to ask for your autograph.

“Sleep well, my dear friend. We will always have 13 of us together.”

Another boy named Titan Chanin Viboonrungruang wrote “Brother, you told me that we would be achieving our football dream… if the next world is real, I want us to play football together again, my brother Dom.”

