Simone Edwards, Seattle Storm and Jamaican WNBA champion Died from Cancer at 49

Simone Edwards’s Death and Obituary:

Simone Edwards of Jamaica, a member of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBASeattle )’s Storm, has died after a heroic and lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was 49 years old at the time. At the beginning of 2021, Edwards learned she had aggressive ovarian cancer. She died abruptly on Thursday at her home in Florida, where she had resided for some years.

On Thursday night, the Seattle Storm’s passionate fans were informed of her terrible passing. Our Jamaican Hurricane was a strong competitor both on and off the field. She offered everlasting enjoyment to many people due to her boundless energy and unwaveringly optimistic attitude.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Simone’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. We understand that this must be a difficult time for you all. Forbes was the first female player to represent Jamaica in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) (WNBA). She won the WNBA title with the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty during the 2004 season.

Professional Life:

She decided to retire from the WNBA in 2006. Radford University hired her as an assistant coach on August 5, 2007, and she served as an assistant coach at George Mason University from 2008 to 2011 before moving on to another institution.

Edwards was the head coach of the Jamaican women’s national basketball team from 2012 until 2014. Under his reign, the team won the Caribbean Championship. On August 6, 2017, the Jamaican government awarded individuals who have made exceptional and significant contributions to Jamaica in their fields with the Order of Distinction, the nation’s highest honour. The recipients of the Order of Distinction are chosen based on their capacity to show that they have succeeded in their area while simultaneously making substantial contributions to Jamaica.

Following learning of the incident, Paulton Gordon, President of the Jamaica Basketball Association, expressed his shock and grief to the media. “We discovered that she died this afternoon,” we were told. “Around three weeks ago, when I talked with her, she looked to be in a good mood,” he said. We are devastated by her departure.

We planned to work closely with her as the national coordinator for our young teams to get the U17 squad ready for the regional championship this year. The tournament was set to take place this year.

