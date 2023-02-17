Who is Angelina Jolie’s partner now? How many husbands has Angelina Jolie had?

Angelina Jolie is popular American filmmaker, actress, and humanitarian. Jolie won many awards including three Golden Globe Awards and an Academy Award.

Jolie made her acting debut with the “Lookin’ to Get Out” film in 1982. Jole is famous for her work and role in the Hackers (1995), Kung Fu Panda, A Mighty Heart (2007) and Changeling (2008).

How many husbands has Angelina Jolie had?

Angelina Jolie married three times and got divorced from three husbands. Angelina Jolie’s first husband is Jonny Lee Miller (m. 1996–1999), her second husband is Billy Bob Thornton (m. 2000–2003), and her third husband is Brad Pitt (m. 2014–2019).

After marriage, Angelina was single for some time but now she is planning to date someone.

Who is Angelina Jolie Husband?

Angelina Jolie began dating actor Jonny Lee Miller during the filming of the 1995 film “Hackers”. Both of them got married in 1996, but only after three years of marriage, both of they got divorced in 1999.

Before marrying Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie was in a relationship with model and actress Jenny Shimizu. The two met on the sets of Foxfire (1996).

Angelina Jolie declined to marry Jenny in 1997, saying “I probably would have married Jenny if I hadn’t married my husband.”

On May 5, 2000, Angelina married actor Billy Bob in Las Vegas. The two met on the sets of Pushing Tin (1999). But the relationship did not take off after marriage as Billy Bob Thornton was engaged to actress Laura Dern and Angelina Jolie was dating actor Timothy Hutton.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton split in 2003.

A few years later, Angelina Jolie secretly dated Brad Pitt, but it became known when the couple announced they were expecting their first child in January 2006. The couple got married in 2014 but got divorced in 2019.

Who is Angelina Jolie’s partner now?

Angelina Jolie was single for a few years after divorcing her third husband. But recently Angelina Jolie is in the news for going on a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal.

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal are seen together on a coffee date. Paul Mescal is famous for his role in the movie “Normal People”.

Seeing Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal having a coffee date together has fans speculating that they are about to start a relationship with each other.

Paul Mescal was previously in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers, but they may have parted ways.

According to the report, Paul Mescal, 26, and Angelina Jolie, 47, are good friends. But the relationship between the two has not been confirmed yet.

How many babies did Angelina Jolie gave birth to?

Angelina Jolie has six children. On May 10, 2002, Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox Chivan. After this, Jolie adopted another child, whose name is Poison Marley.

Jolie and Pitt gave birth to Shiloh Nouvel on 27 May 2006.

Angelina Jolie gave birth to twins Knox Lyons and Vivienne Marcheline on July 12, 2008. Apart from this, Jolie also adopted two children, named Pax Thein and Pax Thein.

