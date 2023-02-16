Who is Jimmy Fallon’s wife? How did Jimmy Fallon and wife meet?

Jimmy Fallon is a professional television host, comedian, actor, and writer. From 1998 to 2004, Jimmy was best known as a cast member on the “Saturday Night Live” NBC sketch comedy series.

Jimmy hosted the show “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” from 2009 to 2014. Subsequently, Jimmy became the anchor of “The Tonight Show”.

In 2000, Jimmy also began his acting career with the “Almost Famous” film as Dennis Hope. In 2022. Jimmy appeared in the “Marry Me” film.

Jimmy also acted in many films like The Year of Getting to Know Us, Fever Pitch, Anything Else, Dads, Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, Jem and the Holograms, and more.

As a singer, Jimmy released many songs like The Bathroom Wall, Blow Your Pants Off, “It Was a… (Masked Christmas)”, “Idiot Boyfriend”, “Drunk On Christmas”, “Car Wash for Peace”, and more.

As a host himself, Jimmy worked in many tv shows, including 2001 MTV Movie Awards, 2005 MTV Movie Awards, Late Show with David Letterman, Sesame Street, Guys with Kids, Gossip Girl, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday, Only Murders in the Building, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and more.

Jimmy Fallon telling Ashton Kutcher about the snl night Amy Poehler yelled “i love you” to him and then him telling Amy he loves her is the best video i’ve seen today pic.twitter.com/a6vBRthNp4 — leila 🙂 (@leilaa_b_) February 8, 2023

Why is Jimmy Fallon famous?

Jimmy Fallon is famous for his work in the “Saturday Night Live” (1998-2004) television show.

Jimmy Fallon is also known for his work in the 30 Rock (2009-2012), The Electric Company (2009-2010), Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2009-2014), Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (2009-2020), The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2014-present), and Lip Sync Battle (2015-2019).

Who is Jimmy Fallon’s wife?

Jimmy Fallon’s married man. Jimmy Fallon wife’s name is Nancy Juvonen. She is a film producer. Jimmy and Nancy have two children- Frances Cole Fallon and Winnie Rose Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon married Nancy Juvonen on December 22, 2007. Jimmy and Nancy meet on “Saturday Night Live”. They didn’t even become friends on the set of “Fever Pitch”.

Jimmy proposed with a Neil Lane-designed engagement ring in August 2007 on the dock of Nancy’s home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

After four months both of them got married. In 2013, Nancy gave birth to a daughter. Jimmy lives in Sagaponack, New York with his wife and children.

Read Also:- How old is Chris Evans Girlfriend- Alba Baptista? See here all details