How old is Chris Evans Girlfriend- Alba Baptista? See here all details

Christopher Robert Evans, known as Chris Evans, is an American actor. In 2000, Chris began his career with the $ex television series.

Chris is famous for his Marvel Comics role in Fantastic Four (2005). Chris Evans rose to prominence by playing the role of Captain America in many Marvel Cinematic Universe films from Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 to Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Chris Evans was born to G. Robert Evans III, and Lisa Capuano in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. Chris Evan’s age is 41 years. Chris did his studies at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

In 2022, Chris appeared in the “Lightyear” and “The Gray Man” films. Chris Evans will be seen in the Red One, Pain Hustlers, and Ghosted films.

Chris Evans also appeared in the “Tainted Love” music video in 2001. Chris also acted in “Our Town” and “Lobby Hero” theatre play.

Chris Evans is also known for his work and role in the Defending Jacob, Boston Public, Robot Chicken, America’s Game: The 2016 New England Patriots, The Fugitive, Lightyear, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger, and more.

Is Chris Evans in a relationship?

Yes, Chris Evans is in a relationship. Chris might have been in a relationship with someone before, but the details are not known. Currently, Chris Evans is in a relationship with actress Alba Baptista, which Chris has made official.

Chris Evans being THE boyfriend and posting a whole reel of him and Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day ♥️ alexa play don’t you just hate those people by jennette mccurdy pic.twitter.com/BwlvTj9Ovz — alias (@itsjustanx) February 14, 2023

How old is Chris Evans Girlfriend- Alba Baptista?

Currently, Chris Evans is in a relationship with actress Alba Baptista, which Chris has made official.

Chris Evans’ girlfriend Alba Baptista is 28 years old. Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress.

Alba started her Portuguese career with “Jardines Probidos” (2014–2015). From Alba then starred in several Portuguese films, including A Impostora, A Criacao, Filha da Lei, Jogo Duplo, and more.

From 2020 to 2022, Alba starred in the Netflix series “Warrior Nun”. This series marks Alba’s upcoming English film debut.

Read Also:- Who is Teri Hatcher’s ex husband? Is Teri Hatcher married now?