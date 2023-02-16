Who is Duangpetch Promthep? A Boy Rescued From Cave in 2018 Dies. What is Duangpetch Promthep Cause of Death?

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand in 2018, died in the United Kingdom. Let’s look into it more.

Who is Duangpetch Promthep?

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, died in Britain. He attended the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire when he was 17. The Thai boys’ football team, led by Promthep, was stranded in a cave in the Chiang Rai area for two weeks, along with their coach. His mother notified the team at Chiang Rai’s Wat Doi Wao temple, where he was raised. The news was shared on social media by his cave rescue team partners. On Facebook on Wednesday, the temple expressed its condolences to Promthep, commonly known as Dom.

“May Dom’s soul rests in peace,” the statement, accompanied by photographs of the football team with monks, concluded. The Zico Foundation, a Thai nonprofit that helped Promthep acquire a scholarship to study in England, also expressed its condolences on Facebook.

Thailand Rescue Story:

Promthep was a member of the Wild Boars football team, also known as Moo Pa in Thai, which entered the Tham Luang cave on June 23, 2018, only to be stranded by oncoming floodwaters. The dramatic international news story of the Thai cave rescue captured the attention of people worldwide. On June 23, their coach and 12 players from a local soccer team became trapped in Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non-cave. The lads, aged 11 to 16, entered the cave as part of an after-school excursion, but when the tunnel flooded, they could not exit. For the next nine days, rescue teams worldwide worked continuously to find and save the imprisoned lads.

Social media users closely followed the story, and the hashtag #ThaiCaveRescue became prominent on Twitter. After more than a week of searching, a team of British divers discovered the lads deep inside the cave on July 2. The lads were found huddled together on a tiny, muddy ledge at a distance of more than two miles from the cave mouth. Over the next three days, almost 1,000 rescuers from around the world laboured to extricate the lads from the cave. Stretchers and dive equipment were used throughout the perilous journey through the rescue’s confined, water-filled passages. Finally, all 12 boys and their coach were saved.

What is Duangpetch Promthep Cause of Death?

We are sorry to inform you that Duangpetch Promthep has died. Duangpetch Promthep was thought to have a pleasant personality. Given the recent news, many people may be curious about the reason for the death of Duangpetch Promthep. The teenager Duangpetch Promthep suffered brain damage, while the actual cause of death remains unknown. We’ll update this article as soon as we have more information.

