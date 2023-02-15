Stella Mikhail, a Well-Known Makeup Artist from Chicago, has Died

Stella Mikhail, a well-known Chicago makeup artist for Harpo Productions, died abruptly. Let us learn more about Stella Mikhail and her death.

Stella Mikhail, What Happened to Her?

Stella Mikhail, a Chicago cosmetics artist, died. Stella died on February 13, 2023, after a short illness. Stella Mikhail’s death has stunned and saddened her family and close friends.

Death Reason:

Stella Mikhail, a Harpo Productions makeup artist, died on February 11, 2023, after a short illness.

We can’t convey how sorry we are for your loss as we mourn with family and friends. We are very grieved to hear about the passing of this potential life. Please accept our sincere condolences, and may our prayers offer you comfort. Please accept our heartfelt sympathies.

Her Journey:

Stella had Celebrity Clients:

Stella worked as the celebrity makeup artist for The Oprah Winfrey Show for 20 years, and she worked with many celebrities, beauty icons, authors, and politicians who appeared on the show, such as Barbra Streisand, Maya Angelou, Cindy Crawford, Brooke Shields, Raquel Welch, Jimmy Carter, Eckhart Tolle, and Elizabeth Gilbert.

Stella previously studied dental hygiene and is a licenced dental assistant, so she places a high value on applying cosmetics in a clean, healthy manner. She subsequently discovered her calling as a cosmetics artist, enhancing women’s attractiveness and making them feel their best at any age. Stella studied with and worked with some of the industry’s greatest celebrity makeup artists, including Bobbi Brown, Trish McEvoy, and Laura Mercier.

Obituary for Stella Mikhail:

