Mark Riddell, Director of Communications at Kings Dominion, Died in Vienna, Virginia – Mark Riddell’s Death

Rachel and Sammi Riddell go by the name Riddell, and now we want to publicly announce ourselves as Mark’s children. As you are all aware, our loving father died on February 12th this year, surrounded by his family, at the INOVA hospital in Fairfax. Although we are saddened to have lost him, and it has been a difficult time for everyone concerned, we take comfort in remembering him and strength in the great times we experienced throughout his existence. We sincerely thank everyone who has been supportive during this process and appreciate your lovely comments and gestures.

We greatly regret having to notify you of the death of our father, Mark Riddell, and we apologise for any trouble this may have caused. Please know that we are thinking of you at this difficult time. Our stomachs are twisting, and our hearts are hurting as we deliver terrible news to you. Our father died on February 12th, 2023, when we were with him at the INOVA hospital in Fairfax, where he was being treated.

Our father died peacefully and without incident. During his dying moments, his family and friends crowded around him and catered to his needs from every functional aspect. After completing all appropriate funeral arrangements, we will post any more facts that need to be shared with others.

It has been encouraging to see how much love and respect people had for Dad, and we are thankful to those who have shown it to us by reaching out to us or writing about it on social media. Seeing how much love and respect people have for Dad has been heartening. I’d want to thank everyone who has already donated. The encouraging and kind words you have sent our way via the communication you have supplied are genuinely appreciated, and we want to convey our thanks to you for them.

