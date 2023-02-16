Is Madelaine Petsch in a relationship? See her dating history

Madelaine Petsch is a well-recognized American Actress and YouTuber. Petsch is famous for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the “Riverdale” television series and Marissa in “F the Prom”.

In 2014, Madelaine Petsch advertised for Coca-Cola. In 2014, Petsch made his film debut with “The Hive”. In 2015, Petsch made her television debut with the series “Instant Mom”.

Madelaine Petsch also acted in Acting for a Cause (2020), The Shadow Diaries (2020–2021), and Day by Day (2020) web series.

In 2020, Petsch also appeared in “The Simpsons” television series. In 2022, Madelaine Petsch appeared in the About Fate, Jane, and Hotel for the Holidays films.

Madelaine Petsch also acted in some films like The Curse of Sleeping Beauty, Sightless, and Polaroid.

Madelaine Petsch was nominated and won many awards, including Two Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Streamy Awards.

Who is Madelaine Petsch boyfriend?

Madelaine Petsch is in a relationship. The name of Madelaine Petsch boyfriend is Anthony Lee. He is a manager. Both are in a relationship for a few years.

Petsch was previously in a relationship with Travis Mills from 2017 to 2020. After separating from Mills, Madelaine entered into a relationship with Anthony Lee.

How old is Madelaine Petsch?

Madelaine Petsch’s full name is Madelaine Grobbelaar Petsch. Madelaine Petsch’s age is 28 years and her birth date is August 18, 1994. Madelaine Petsch was born to Michele Petsch and Timothy S Petsch in Port Orchard, Washington, U.S.

Madelaine Petsch’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Madelaine Petsch did her studies at Tacoma School of the Arts. Madelaine Petsch’s nationality is American.

