Is Billie Eilish in a relationship? Who is Billie Eilish’s boyfriend now?

Billie Eilish is a famous American singer and songwriter. In 2015, Billie released her debut single “Ocean Eyes”. The single is written and produced by his brother Finneas O’Connell.

Subsequently, in 2017, Billie Eilish released her debut extended play, “Don’t Smile at Me”.

Billie Eilish’s debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), which peaked atop the US Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart.

Billie Eilish had a breakthrough with her 5th single, “Bad Guy”, which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2022, Billie Eilish released several songs such as “The 30th”, “TV”, Apple Music Live: Billie Eilish, and Guitar Songs.

Billie also wrote some of the songs “Nobody Like You”, “You Know What’s Up”, “Tear Myself Apart”, “Your Eyes” and “1 True Love”.

Billie Eilish Opens Up About ‘Feeling Very Hated and Disliked’

Billie Eilish talks to Lana Del Rey Scroll through to see some TikTok funny videos. Billie told that he feels very bad when some of his videos come out. His video drew hateful comments from online fans, describing Billie as a horrible person. Billie feels a lot of hatred and resentment after watching such videos.

Bad comments don’t let the matter go and if you make a small mistake, you are very bad and misunderstood.

Billie Eilish gives Lana Del Rey her flowers while interviewing her for @InterviewMag: “You really paved the way for everyone. People have been trying to look and sound like you since you first started. I talk about this with Finneas. You changed the way the music industry… https://t.co/wc5MosZFtE pic.twitter.com/TA0o3ezN9y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2023

Billie Eilish said that people decide who you are. It doesn’t matter what you do to protect yourself.

Lana Del Rey said that Billie Eilish hates getting online because Billie Eilish is good. Lana Del then said – that there was nothing wrong with them until they were dating.

Billie Eilish said that- she feels that everyone hates her, but she knows the reality.

Who is Billie Eilish’s boyfriend now?

Currently, Billie Eilish is in a relationship. Billie Eilish first dated rapper Brandon Adams. Rapper Brandon Adams is known by his stage name 7:AMP.

Billie Eilish started dating singer Jessie Rutherford in late October 2022. Billie Eilish is currently in a relationship with Jesse Rutherford.

