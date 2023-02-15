How did Tim Aymar die? Control Denied Band Member And Singer Is No More

Pittsburgh’s metal landscape has lost a landmark. Tim Aymar, who fronted Pittsburgh’s Triple X, Psycho Scream, Chuck Schuldiner’s bands Death and Control Denied, and Synesthesia more recently, has passed away. He will be greatly missed. His voice was one of the most well-known in heavy metal. Let’s see what happened to him and what caused Tim Aymar’s death.

What Happened to Tim Aymar?

Tim Aymar, a heavy metal singer and member of Control Denied from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, died. He passed away at the age of 59. “It is with unfathomable grief that we must confirm the demise of our Vocalist, Producer, and most importantly, Brother: Tim Aymar’s true cause of death’s circumstances have not been made public,” the band wrote in a statement.

How did Tim Aymar die?

We are heartbroken to learn of Tim Aymar’s tragic death. He was a staple of the Pittsburgh music scene and possessed one of the best metal vocals. The 13th and 14th of February, 2023. Tim had posted on his Facebook page a few days before his death that he had food poisoning. His family and online media have yet to determine the cause of his death. We will update Tim Aymar’s page once the cause of death has been confirmed by official sources. His family will publish Tim Aymar’s obituary and funeral arrangements. Our heartfelt condolences to Mr Tim Aymar’s family, friends, fans, and bandmates. Sir, may you rest in peace.

Who is Tim Aymar?

Timothy L. Aymar is an American heavy metal performer. He is most known for his work with the progressive metal band Control Denied alongside Chuck Schuldiner and as the vocalist for Pharaoh. Tim Aymar attended A.W. Beattie Technical School after graduating from Hampton High School to further his education. In 2010, he pursued his computer electronics and engineering technologies education at ITT Technical Institute. On September 4, 1963, he was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He rose to prominence due to his brutal performances with Chuck Schuldiner’s band Control Denied, but his career as a singer began much earlier.

The Career of Tim Aymar:

Following a three-song audition, he was appointed as the new lead singer for Schuldiner’s band, Control Denied. Aymar’s band Triple-X was the first local band to get national sponsorship from Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser Anheuser-Busch. They were the first local band to win best metal band at the In Pittsburgh Music Awards in 1990. Tim was also nominated “Vocalist of the Year” by several Pittsburgh-area rock and entertainment magazines based on reader polls. Tim worked hard to bring the finest vocal and production performance out of Helios, and it was an honour to collaborate with him on those projects. His family, friends, and admirers from all around the world will sadly miss him.

