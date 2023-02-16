How Did George Maupin Die? KHQ Weather Forecaster Is No More

George Maupin, a longtime weather forecaster for KHQ, died on Tuesday at 79 in Spokane. In this post, we’ll look at what happened to him and the reason of death for George Maupin.

What Happened to George Maupin?

Longtime KHQ weather forecaster George Maupin died on Tuesday in Spokane at 79, surrounded by his wife, Nancy and son Will. According to the statement below, George Maupin’s cause of death was Alzheimer’s. George was born in Los Angeles, served in the military, and fought in Vietnam. He moved his family from Las Vegas to Spokane in 1993.

How Did George Maupin Die?

An official announcement announced that Maupin passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. The message reads, ” With a heavy heart, I tell the death of George Maupin, the sweetest guy I have ever met, on this, the saddest of Valentine’s Days. We were by his side today when Dad lost his long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He is at peace. A Celebration of Life is being prepared, and more information will be released soon. George Maupin, 79, of local TV weatherman, passed quietly into that good night. His long and sad struggle with Alzheimer’s and other illnesses is gone, and he lies in peace beside peaceful waters.

Obituary of George Maupin:

George Maupin, 79, of local TV weatherman, passed quietly into that good night. His long and sad struggle with Alzheimer’s and other illnesses is gone, and he lies in peace beside peaceful waters. George Maupin was born on July 31, 1943, and died on February 14, 2023, in Spokane, Washington. George was a living legend. For nearly a decade, Steve brought the “Spokomojo,” his distinct blend of warmth and humour, to The Morning Show on KHQ-TV in Spokane. His outsized personality transcended the camera. He kept the show alive and hipped with his clever banter and wisecracks with Dave Cotton, Shelly Monahan, Sean Owsley, and Matt Rogers. George developed a loyal following of admirers, or ‘peeps’ as he called them, who watched more for fun than his forecasts.

Who is George Maupin?

George was born in Los Angeles on July 31, 1943, the son of Depression-era Okies. His late parents, William and Dixie, instilled in him a love of western music and a strong work ethic. George fantasised about playing shortstop for the Dodgers when he wasn’t delivering the Linwood Republic or bagging groceries at Ralph’s. By his 16th birthday, he had saved enough money to purchase a Chevy 409 and join the Etruscans, one of California’s most famous car clubs. He and his pals sailed down Hollywood Boulevard and dragged at Huntington Beach in style.

