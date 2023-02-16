Details Of Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident And Updates About Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner is on his way back to health. On New Year’s Day, the Hawkeye star was run over by a 14,300-pound snowplough while assisting a family member with a stranded vehicle in the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident:

The event occurred on January 1 on Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the site at 9:00 a.m., and Renner was brought to the hospital after the event, where he was allegedly “in critical but stable condition.” He underwent surgery the next day, with sources reporting that he was “getting great care” and was with his family. Renner spoke up for the first time two days after the snowplough tragedy. He shared a social media update in which he expressed his gratitude to his supporters and thanked them for their support.

Jeremy Renner’s Statement About the Incident:

Renner stepped out for the first time two days after the snowplough accident, thanking his followers for their support with an Instagram snapshot of himself in the hospital. “I appreciate everyone’s kind words. I’m too messed up to type right now. But I’m sending love to everyone,” he added in the post. The following day, local authorities disclosed more details about Renner’s “tragic accident,” revealing that he was assisting a family member in removing a “stuck” vehicle from the estimated 3 feet of snowfall the night before. “Mr Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an incredibly massive piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — to get his vehicle rolling.

Jeremy Renner Updates:

The “Hawkeye” star, 52, posted an update on Instagram Tuesday regarding his health and a new Disney+ show. Renner shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a metro bus being restored for his upcoming “Rennervations” show, which he said will be “coming soon.” “Thank you for your patience… while I am in the shop presently, working on me,” he joked. Jeremy Renner is in a wheelchair and ‘smiling’ with pals following a snowcat mishap, according to Evangeline Lilly. On his Instagram Story, the Marvel star also posted a shot of himself cuddling his puppy with the remark, “Love has the power to cure. Valentine’s Day greetings.” According to IMDB, Renner’s four-part Disney+ show will follow the actor as he goes across the world, “reimagining distinctive purpose-built cars” to benefit communities.

