Who is Emily Ratajkowski Husband? Is Emily Ratajkowski in a Relationship?

Emily Ratajkowski is a famous American actress, model, and writer.

Emily began her acting in her childhood in the Nickelodeon series “iCarly” (2009–2010). In 2014, Emily made her film debut as a supporting role of mistress of Ben Affleck in the “Gone Girl” film.

In 2022, Emily appeared on the “Ziwe” television show. Emily also appeared in “Fast Car” (2012) and “Inseparable” (2016) music videos.

Emily Ratajkowski is also known for her work and role in the Welcome Home, The Spoils Before Dying, I Feel Pretty, We Are Your Friends, Lying and Stealing, and more.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski Husband?

Emily Ratajkowski, after dating Sebastian Beer-McClard for a few weeks in 2018, announced on her Instagram on 23 February 2018 that she had married actor and producer Sebastian Beer-McClard.

Emily and Sebastian live in the NoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan and Los Angeles after their marriage. On 26 October 2020, Emily announced that she was pregnant. Emily gave birth to a son on 8 March 2021, named Sylvester Apollo Bier.

Emily and Sebastian separated in July 2022 and filed for divorce in September 2022.

Who did Emily Ratajkowski date?

Emily Ratajkowski started dating musician Jeff Magid in December 2014. Emily and Jeff broke up in early 2018 after a 4-year relationship. Emily Ratajkowski then dated Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 and married a few weeks later.

Emily Ratajkowski has been in relationships with several celebrities before marriage and after divorce, including Pete Davidson, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Brad Pitt, and more.

Some time ago Emily Ratajkowski was seen with comedian Eric Andre, but it was not confirmed that they are dating each other. On February 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day was seen, celebrating each other’s valentines.

Is Emily Ratajkowski Brazilian?

Emily Ratajkowski’s real name is Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski. Emily Ratajkowski’s age is 31 years. Emily Ratajkowski was born to John David Ratajkowski and Kathleen Balgley in Westminster, London, England, UK. Emily was raised in Encinitas near San Diego, California.

Emily Ratajkowski’s date of birth is June 7, 1991. Emily Ratajkowski’s nationality is American. Emily Ratajkowski is of Irish, English, and German ancestry. Emily Ratajkowski’s height is 1.70m or 5 feet 6 inches approx.

Why is Emily Ratajkowski Famous?

Emily Ratajkowski is best known for her appearances in Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody” music video (2012) and Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video (2013). Emily Ratajkowski is best known for her modelling work for the brands Marc Jacobs and DKNY.

