Is Michael Strahan in a relationship now? Is Michael Strahan married to Nicole Murphy?

Michael Strahan is a famous American journalist, television personality and former football player. Michael played his 15-year professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants in the National Football League (NFL).

What shows are Michael Strahan on currently?

Michael Strahan currently co-hosts the ABC show “Good Morning America”. In addition, Michael co-hosted the show “Live! With Kelly & Michael” from 2012 to 2016 with Kelly Ripa, for which he won two Daytime Emmy Awards. Currently, Michael also hosts the game show “Pyramid”.

Michael Strahan Height

Michael Strahan’s height is 6 feet 5 inches and Michael Strahan’s weight is 116 kg. Michael Strahan’s age is 51 years. Michael Strahan’s date of birth is November 21, 1971. Michael Strahan was born to Louise (Traylor) Strahan and Gene Willie Strahan in Houston, Texas, U.S.

Michael Strahan did his school at Westbury High School and graduated from Texas Southern University. Michael Strahan’s nationality is American.

Who is Michael Strahan wife?

Michael Strahan has been married twice and divorced his wife. Michael married his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1992. She is a professional American Businessman, Interior Designer, Wanda Home Designs Owner and Decorator.

Michael and Wanda Hutchins have two children—a son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr., and a daughter, Tanita Strahan. Michael divorced Wanda in 1996.

A few years later, Michael Strahan married Jean Muggli in 1999. Michael and Jean meet at a spa. Jean Muggli gave birth to twin daughters in December 2004, named Isabella and Sofia.

In 2004, Michael lived on the Upper West Side of Manhattan with his wife and children. Michael and Jean divorced on July 20, 2006.

Is Michael Strahan married to Nicole Murphy?

Michael Strahan became engaged to Nicole Mitchell in August 2009 after divorcing second wife, Jean Muggli. Nicole Mitchell is the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy. Michael and Nicole called off their engagement and separated in 2014 after being in a relationship for almost 5 years.

Is Michael Strahan in a relationship now?

Michael Strahan is now in a relationship with Kayla Quick after breaking off his engagement to Nicole Mitchell. Michael Strahan had many relationships but none of them lasted long. All of Michael Strahan’s relationships date back a few years. Let’s hope Michael Strahan and others are together in the future.

