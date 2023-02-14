Toowoomba Taxi Stand Victim Photographer Robert Brown Passes Away

Robert Brown, 75, the victim of the Toowoomba Taxi Stand mugging, passed away earlier this morning. It claimed that critical injuries amid the alleged assault are the Cause of death.

Robert Brown Cause Of Death

On the 6th Feb Monday evening, The Photographer Robert Brown 75 was waiting for a taxi at Margaret st. North Toowoomba region.

According to the report’s few teenagers passing by the Taxi Stand intentionally pushed the Photographer on the road. In that incident, Robert fails down on the pavement and got unconscious.

According to the report, he died from critical injuries following this incident.

The primary motive of the attack is still unclear. As Per the Police’s conclusion that it might be ruled out as robbery.

Who is the Culprit?

Police arrested four minors for alleged mugging. The age of these four accused is around 16 to 18. It claimed that the 18-year boy has pushed Photographer Rober Brown from behind and he fell upturned.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that the condition of the Victim was very critical at the time they rescued Robert Brown. CPR was performed by the medical aid to retrieve his heart. Despite the effort they put in to save him, the photographer passed away today morning.

Post Issued by Queensland Police Service

The Facebook Post issued by the Queensland Police confirmed the death of the accused. In that post, they mentioned that the reason for death is reported assault injuries.

Tribute to Photographer Robert Brown

Photographer Robert Brown was a member of the Toowoomba Photographic Society. Society members claimed that he was a true gentleman and man with a such soft soul won’t deserve this. The members of the society paid tribute to the photographer heavy-heartedly.

A member of the Toowoomba Society Tryg Helander mentioned that Robert was a very passionate photographer. He lived his passion by capturing the thing happening around the region. Many other members of the society also paid tribute to the photographer.

Further Investigation

Police are looking for maximum evidence to file charges against the Suspects. One of the accused who pushed Robert, being said that his age is 18. Police are looking for people who witnessed the incident to proceed further.

Also Read: Search For Tyler Doyle Has Been Ongoing For Two Weeks Now