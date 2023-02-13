The Pursuit of Missing Boater Tyler Doyle Enters its Third Weekend on Day 17

The search for Tyler Doyle, 22, has already entered its third weekend.

Tyler Doyle, are you Still Alive?

Tyler Doyle died on January 26, 2023, while duck hunting near Little River. Severe weather is hampering the rescuers’ efforts, forcing the search to be delayed. Doyle was identified by Coast Guard personnel as a young man wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants.

Tyler Doyle Enters the Third Weekend:

The South Carolina Natural Resource Department and other organisations along the coast have routinely searched the waters. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is still on the lookout for Doyle by boat. According to the SCDNR, heavy weather is forecast for the next several days, but authorities will continue their search for him as long as the sea conditions allow.

On January 26, rescue workers were sent to the north jetties at North Myrtle Beach, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, in response to a report of a jon boat taking on water.

Tyler Doyle SAR Update:

According to state Department of Natural Resources officials, the weather hampers the search. Regardless, it will continue until the missing person is discovered. The departments that are helping with the rescue attempt are listed below.

Police Department of Sunset Beach Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Holden Beach Police Dept.

Why is the Tyler Doyle Murder Case a Social Media Hot Topic?

Tyler Doyle disappeared on January 26, 2023, and has yet to be found. Many people suspect he was murdered since rescuers cannot locate him. On Thursday, the verdict in the Christopher murder case was revealed, and many people mixed it up with the Tyler murder case since both contained the surname, Doyle. According to our results, Javon Doyle’s facial features, not Tyler Doyle’s photo, were responsible for Javon’s arrest in the Christopher 2011 murder case. Tyler Doyle’s murder is still rumoured on the internet, and the quest for him continues.

