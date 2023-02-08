Csean Skerritt arrested in Mattapan murder of Norwood’s 13 year old teen Tyler Lawrence

13 year old Tyler Lawrence shoot dead last weekend in Mattapan. Now, police have arrested in this case. We’ll check all the details about this incident and police investigation in this article.

Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County District Attorney said an arrest warrant has been obtained for the Csean Skerritt, suspect in the case. He is already in the police custody.

He was arrested by the police on Sunday and taken into the police custody to be charged with a drug distribution offence including fentanyl. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in upcoming days.

On January 29, in broad daylight Tyler was walking to his grandmother’s neighborhood when he was gunned down. Police officer Hayeden said in an interview “There is still a lot that we do not know about this terrible crime, But we do know that a 13-year-old was gunned down on a city street on an early Sunday afternoon. And we know that a monstrous event has shaken our city to its core.”

Hayden also include that this was not a spontaneous activity “we believe that the shooter in this case intended to do what he did.” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also spoke on this issue and called that our community has been “robbed” in this incident. She further added “Today is about a measure of accountability and a measure of justice that we hope will begin to continue solidifying the healing process,”

According to the police record Skerritt was previously convicted in some other firearm offences in 2011 and 2014. He was also suspect in a murder in 2015 but later the jury found Skerritt not guilty in a trial in 2017.

Remy Lawrence has pleaded for justic in Tyler’s case. Many people gathered in Norwood to pay their tributes to Tyler on Sunday. Remy Lawrence released a statement :

“relieved and grateful that Boston Police and the District Attorney’s Office have taken the first steps toward justice for our beloved Tyler, who was taken from us last Sunday morning as he walked near his grandparent’s house.

She added “We would like to thank all of the investigators, the detectives, and the elected officials for their continued support for our family, their integrity and persistence. We would also like to thank the Town of Norwood, the Norwood Public Schools, Keisha Desir and all of the family, friends and supporters who came together yesterday to honor and remember our Tyler,”

Remy Lawrence added. “Those who have stood with us have displayed an immense outpouring of love and support, and we are so grateful for it at this difficult time.”

“We will have no other comments at this time to ensure we protect the integrity of the ongoing police investigation and we encourage anyone with any further information to come forward to the police investigators.”

