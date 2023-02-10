Who is Julia Roberts husband now? How many times did Julia Roberts get married?

Julia Roberts is a professional American actress. Julia received many awards, including three Golden Globe Awards, an Academy Award, and a British Academy Film Award. Julia gained popularity for her roles and work in Mystic Pizza (1988) and Steel Magnolias (1989).

Apart from acting, Julia has a Red Om Films production company. Julia has also served as an executive producer for several projects. According to Wikipedia, Julia Roberts has a net worth (2020) of $250 million.

In 2022, Julia Roberts appeared in the “Ticket to Paradise” film and “Gaslit” television show. Julia will be seen in the “Leave the World Behind” upcoming film.

How many times did Julia Roberts get married?

Julia Roberts married twice. Julia Roberts’ first husband is Lyle Lovett (m. 1993–1995) and her second husband is Daniel Moder (m. 2002).

Who is Julia Roberts husband now?

Currently, Julia Roberts husband is Daniel Moder.

Julia Roberts had relationships with many celebrities before marriage. Including actors Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Dylan McDermott, Liam Neeson, and Matthew Perry.

Julia Roberts was in a relationship with Sutherland. Before getting married on June 11, 1991, they separated three days before the wedding.

Subsequently, Julia married country singer Lyle Lovett on June 25, 1993, at St. James Lutheran Church in Marion, Indiana. Shortly after their marriage, Julia and Lyle separated and divorced in March 1995.

After this, Julia Roberts dated actor Benjamin Bratt from 1998 to 2001.

In 2000, Julia Roberts met cameraman Daniel Moder on the set of the film “The Mexican”.

While Julia and Daniel are dating, Daniel is engaged to Vera Stemberg, whose husband has been accused of theft. Daniel and Vera Steimberg were divorced more than a year later, and after receiving a divorce, Julia and Daniel married on July 4, 2002, in Taos, New Mexico.

How many children has Julia Roberts?

Julia Roberts has three children with Daniel Moder. Twins – a daughter and a son, born in 2004. Julia’s Second son was born in 2007. The children’s names are Hazel Moder, Henry Daniel Moder, and Phineas Moder.

How tall is Julia Roberts?

Julia Roberts’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Julia Roberts’s age is 55 years. Julia Roberts’s full name is Julia Fiona Roberts. Julia Roberts was born to Walter Grady Roberts and Betty Lou Bredemus in Smyrna, Georgia, U.S. Julia’s birth date is October 28, 1967.

What made Julia Roberts famous?

Julia Roberts is famous for her work in the “Pretty Woman” (1990) film.

In 1987, Julia Roberts made her acting debut with the “Firehouse” film. The same year, Julia made her television debut with the “Crime Story” series.

Julia Roberts acted in many movies and television shows, including Mystic Pizza, Flatliners, Sleeping with the Enemy, Hook, Michael Collins, The Pelican Brief, Stepmom, Erin Brockovich, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean’s Twelve, Mona Lisa Smile, Charlie Wilson’s War, Eat Pray Love, Mirror, Mirror, Ben Is Back, Law & Order, Samantha: An American Girl Holiday, Molly: An American Girl on the Home Front, Homecoming, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Kelly Rowland husband? How is Kelly Rowland related to Beyonce?