Who is Kelly Rowland husband? How is Kelly Rowland related to Beyonce?

Kelly Rowland is popular American singer-songwriter, actress, and television personality.

Kelly rose to prominence in the late 1990s as a member of Destiny’s Child, which is still one of the best-selling girl groups in the world. Kelly released his first studio album, “Simply Deep” (2002), within three years in his group.

The album hit number one on the UK Albums Chart and sold over 3 million copies worldwide. Kelly’s Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles are “Dilemma”, “Nobody Can” and “Stole”. Kelly also starred in the famous films Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and The Seat Filler (2005).

Who is Kelly Rowland husband?

Kelly Rowland’s marital status is married. Kelly Rowland husband’s name is Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly Rowland announced her engagement to Tim Weatherspoon on December 16, 2013, with an appearance on “The Queen Latifah Show”. A few months later, on May 9, 2014, Kelly Rowland married Tim Weatherspoon in Costa Rica.

On June 10, 2014, Kelly shared on her Instagram account that she and her husband are expecting their first child. On 4 November 2014, Kelly gave birth to a son.

On 20 June 2020, Kelly shared that she has reconciled with her estranged father. On 7 October 2020, Kelly announced that she and her husband were expecting their second child. On 21 January 2021, Kelly gave birth to a second son.

Kelly Rowland has two sons. Their names are Titan Jewel Weatherspoon and Noah John Weatherspoon.

How old is Kelly Rowland?

Kelly Rowland’s birth name is Kelandria Treyne Rowland. Kelly Rowland is 41 years old. Kelly Rowland’s date of birth is February 11, 1981. Kelly Rowland was born in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Kelly Rowland was born to Doris Rowland Garrison and Christopher Lovett.

Kelly Rowland has a brother named Orlando. When Kelly was six years old, Kelly’s mother left her husband, who was an alcoholic. Beyoncé is a famous singer but she is just an aunt to Kelly’s son.

Kelly Rowland’s Movies Career

Kelly Rowland began her acting career in 1999 with a cameo appearance in the film “Beverly Hood”. Kelly then played the supporting role of Kia Waterson in the second film, “Freddy vs. Jason”. In 2005, Kelly made her lead debut with the “The Seat Filler” as Jhnelle.

In 2007, Kelly, made her television debut with the “Clash of the Choirs” show. In 2022, kelly appeared in the “Fantasy Football” and “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” films.

Kelly Rowland acted in many movies and tv shows, including X Factor (Germany), Everybody Dance Now, Chasing Destiny, The Voice (Australia), Nothing but the Beat, Think Like a Man, Homecoming, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Black is King, and more.

