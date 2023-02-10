Who is Jimmy Carr Wife? Has Jimmy Carr had a child?

Jimmy Carr is a British-born Irish comedian, actor, presenter, and writer. Jimmy is well-recognized as the deadpan delivery of controversial one-liners.

Jimmy started his comedy career in 1997. Jimmy appears regularly on television as host of the Channel 4 panel shows 8 out of 10 Cats Do Countdown, 8 out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

As an actor, Jimmy acted in many movies, including Alien Autopsy, Telstar, Confetti, I Want Candy, The Comedian’s Guide to Survival, Stormbreaker, and Magik.

In 2002, Jimmy made his television debut with the “Your Face or Mine?” show as a Co-presenter.

Jimmy appear in many tv shows from 2004 to present in The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, from 2005 to present in the 8 Out of 10 Cats, from 2012 to present in 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, from 2018 to present in The Fix.

As a presenter, Jimmy appeared in many tv shows like Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, I Literally Just Told You, Roast Battle, Sunday Night at the Palladium, A Comedy Roast, Commercial Breakdown, 10 O’Clock Live, The Friday Night Project, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, and Distraction.

Jimmy Carr also performed in Comedy specials like Stand Up, Laughing and Joking, Making People Laugh, Funny Business, Telling Jokes, His Dark Material, Being Funny, and more.

Who is Jimmy Carr Wife/Girlfriend?

Jimmy Carr’s marital status is unmarried. Jimmy Carr wife/girlfriend’s name is Karoline Copping. She is a commissioning editor for Channel 5.

Jimmy Carr is in a long-time relationship with his Canadian girlfriend since 2011. Jimmy is not married and has no plans of getting married as of now. Jimmy and his girlfriend have a child (son), who was born in 2019.

How old is Jimmy Carr?

Jimmy Carr’s real name is James Anthony Patrick Carr. Jimmy Carr’s age is 50 years. Jimmy Carr’s birth date is 15 September 1972. Jimmy Carr is from London, England. Jimmy Carr’s parents are Nora Mary Carr and Jim Carr. Jimmy has two siblings Colin Carr and Patrick Carr.

Jimmy Carr’s nationality are British-Irish. Jimmy did his school at Farnham Common School and Burnham Grammar School, and then Royal Grammar School. Jimmy graduated from Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge.

