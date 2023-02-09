Is Patti LaBelle still married? Who is Patti LaBelle’s husband?

Patti LaBelle is a famous American R&B singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman.

Patti LaBelle is well known as the “Godmother of Soul”. Patti began her singing career in the early 1960s as the lead singer and frontwoman of the vocal group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles.

After changing her group’s name to Labelle in the 1970s, Patti released the hit number-one song “Lady Marmalade”.

After the group split in 1976, Patti released their first album, “You’re My Friend”. She became a solo star in 1984 following the success of “If Only You Knew”, “Love”, “New Attitude”, “Stir It Up”, and “Need and Want You”.

Apart from singing, Patti LaBelle has also worked in Movies and TV Shows. Patti rose to fame in 1992 for her work on the TV sitcom “Out All Night”. Patti LaBelle received an Oscar nomination for her role in the movie “A Soldier’s Story”.

Patti LaBelle also acted in A Different World and American Horror Story: Freak Show. Patti LaBelle was listed on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 best Singers of All Time. Patti is a dramatic soprano known for her range, vocal power and emotive delivery.

Who is Patti LaBelle husband?

Patti LaBelle’s marital status is divorced. Patti LaBelle husband’s name is Armstead Edwards.

Patti LaBelle got engaged to Otis Williams in 1964. He is a founding member of The Temptations. But Dono’s engagement lasted only for a year.

Patti LaBelle then married her longtime friend Armstead Edwards on July 23, 1968. He was a schoolteacher. Armstead became Edwards’ manager when Patti began her career. In 2000, Patti LaBelle announced that she and her husband were separating, and the couple divorced in 2003. Patti and Armstead have a son, Zuri Kye Edwards, born on July 17, 1973.

What was Patti LaBelle’s number one song?

Patti LaBelle’s number one song is “On My Own” (Winner in You album). This song was sung in 1986 with Michael McDonald.

How much is Patti LaBelle’s Net Worth?

Patti LaBelle’s net worth is around $60 million. Apart from her singing, Patti Labelle has also earned her income from her acting and business. Patti released many songs and acted in many films. Patti received many awards for her singing and acting. Patti is living her life in luxury. Patti has a big house and expensive cars.

