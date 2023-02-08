Who is Bella Hadid boyfriend now? See here Bella Hadid dating history

Bella Hadid is a popular American supermodel. In 2016, Bella was selected as the Professional “Model of the Year” by Models.com. Bella has 27 appearances on the cover of International Vogue Magazine in 4 years.

Bella Hadid started her modelling career at the age of 16. In August 2014, Bella signed with IMG Models. A month later, Bella made her New York Fashion Week debut.

In 2017, Bella surpassed Doutzen Kroes’ record for the most Vogue September covers in a year, appearing in 5 international editions – Spain, China, Brazil, Australia and Arabia.

Bella Hadid made her runway debut in February 2015. Bella walked for Ford’s Fall/Winter 2015 collection. Bella was featured in Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book – “Fantasy Campaign” and “Body by Bella” in April 2015.

Bella walked for amfAR’s 22nd Cinema Against AIDS gala in May 2015. Bella has walked for many fashion weeks in her modelling career, including Topshop Unique & Giles, Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Philipp Plein, Missoni, Balmain and more.

How tall is Bella Hadid?

Bella Hadid’s birth name is Isabella Khairiah Hadid. Bella Hadid’s age is 26 years. Bella Hadid’s birth date is October 9, 1996. Bella Hadid was born toYolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Bella Hadid’s height is 1.75 m or 5 feet 9 inches. Bella Hadid’s natural hair colour is blonde and her dyed colour is brown. Bella Hadid id her studies at Malibu High School.

Who is Bella Hadid boyfriend now?

Bella Hadid boyfriend is Marc Kalman. He is a art director.

Bella Hadid has had relationships with quite a few celebrities, including Jack (rumoured), rapper Drake, and football star Odell Beckham Jr.

Bella Hadid first dated Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd in 2015. Bella split from The Weeknd in 2019 after being in a relationship for four years. In December 2015, Bella appeared in the “In the Night” music video.

Bella entered into a relationship with art director Marc Kalman in July 2020 after her split from The Weeknd. Bella and Marc’s relationship was made public on 8 July 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week.

Is Bella naturally blonde?

Bella Hadid told a beauty magazine that she has naturally blonde hair but dyes her hair to differentiate herself from Gigi.

