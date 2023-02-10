How Tom Dees Died? The Former Memphis TV Personality Is No More

Tom Dees, a long-time Memphis television personality, died Thursday in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Let’s take a closer look at Tom Dees and his cause of death.

What happened to Tom Dees?

According to his family, longtime Fox 13 reporter and Emmy award-winning journalist Tom Dees died Thursday in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Dees, a 32-year-old Mid-South writer, was hospitalised in early January and diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a rare lung illness. We have no words to express how we feel for the family. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the entire family. May God rest the soul of the departed. Dees leaves behind his wife and three children.

What is Tom Dees Cause of Death?

Tom Dees died far too soon and unexpectedly, leaving his family, friends, and loved ones in great sorrow. He was found to have an uncommon lung infection. He was hospitalised at first, but he did not survive that struggle. He was 57 years old, according to his family. As soon as the news broke, the community and friends were shocked and took to social media to express their condolences.

Who is Tom Dees?

Tom’s mother is a retired teacher, and his father is a retired United States Air Force Navigator. Hence he is an Air Force brat! After spending about a year in his birthplace of Kokomo, Indiana, Tom relocated to Hawaii and then California. From there, he moved to mainland Japan. During his father’s service in Vietnam, he lived in Atlanta. After returning to California for elementary school, she moved to Okinawa, Japan, for junior high school and eventually to Slidell, Louisiana, a New Orleans suburb, for high school. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1987. Tom is fluent in both Spanish and English. As of 2013, Tom had been in the television news field for 25 years.

Tom Dees Obituary:

Earle Farrell of KWAM, Dees’ friend and former employee, opened his show on Thursday afternoon’s “Earle Farrell 4 Memphis Show” with TJ Cates to examine Dee’s recollections. Dees was a “very exceptional reporter who was able to grab the soul of every individual he met,” according to Farrell. That’s what set him apart… Knowing him is synonymous with loving him. We have no words to express how we feel for the family. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the entire family. May God rest the soul of the departed. We are praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. God bless you and your family. We’ll pray for God’s strength and comfort for you and your family in the coming days. With love and prayers.

