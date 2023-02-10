How did Eric J. Lawrence Die? | KCRW DJ and music librarian, remembered

Former music critic and DJ Eric J. Lawrence passed away on Tuesday at 52. He was very passionate about Music and DJ activity and later associated with KCRW. He served as general manager and DJ at UCLA Radio. Around after ten years, he grabbed a degree in literature and music.

Eric was born in Indiana but later shifted to Los Angeles with his folks at the age of nine. Due to the music culture environment, he gained information about Music and DJ activity. He said, “I was kind of a late bloomer when it came to music; I never learned to play an istrument or anything like that, but when i dedicated the bug, i dived it into my head.”

He first attends a concert by Thomas Dolby at the Greek Theatre. Later, he joined his second concert, the Meat Puppets, at McCabe’s Guitar Shop; anything was fair game. He was so interested in being a talkative person.

He saw the performance of different Folks like the fall, of course, Roy Harper, the Coctails, the Sea & Cake, Radiohead, Kevin Ayers, Kraftwerk, Cheap Trick, the Wedding Present, the Blue Nile, Laibach, Julian Cope, the Durutti Column, Public Image Ltd., Dizzy Gillespie Beck, Miles Davis, John Cage.

During his studies at UCLS, he worked for the little heard student-run radio station, KLA. He played many roles there, like music director, general manager, show host, ticket giveaway guy, sports guy, and DJ. Eric got his degree in English Literature because he loved so much the English language.

He did journalism work and activities like local news publications’ calendar entries.

Eric also served as music editor for Caffeine and contributed to the guidebook MusicHound Jazz. In the beginning, he never thought that he would make a career in the music field, but after listening to KCRW, he decided to become a volunteer in 1993.

After joining the KCRW, he worked on a variety of work. He worked as a DJ, Host of his program, music librarian, ticket giveaway man and substitute DJ. He enjoyed his work at KCRW, bringing his natural talent to show the world. He spent most of his time with KCRW and did his job in a very significant way.

