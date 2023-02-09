Kyrsten Sinema Yellow Dress At State of the Union Address Goes Viral

Following her appearance at Secretary Joe Biden’s Address to the Nation on February 7th in a vivid yellow dress, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has gained widespread attention. Since then, social media has been mocking the Republican for her outlandish costume choice at a political function.

Kyrsten’s bright bodycon dress with huge ruffle sleeves and a knee split stood out among a sea of Congress members dressed in navy and black office clothes. Many saw it as an obvious publicity gimmick on the senator’s behalf. Some also questioned Kyrsten’s taste, calling it “terrible.” Others tempered their criticism, claiming that the senator carried the dress effectively but that the vast sleeves made it seem terrible altogether.

Kyrsten Sinema Yellow Dress Gone Viral:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., generated yet another firestorm of social media discussion with her showy fashion sense. On Tuesday, President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address to a split government with a newly Republican-controlled House. For many, though, the wardrobe choices of certain politicians stole the show.

Sinema wore a bright yellow dress with broad shoulders, which drew much attention on Twitter. This comes just a month after her sheep-like attire at the World Economic Forum. Former Pence aide Olivia Troye recounted a conversation with her mother over whether Sinema’s attire was more appropriate for the Grammy Awards.

Kyrsten Sinema Tweet:

Comments about Kyrsten Sinema Yellow Dress:

Some people compared her to a banana, a yellow ribbon, and even Big Bird from the American television show Sesame Street. One commenter also compared Kyrsten’s outfit to the Teletubbies character Laa-Laa. Some people commented that the colour yellow was inappropriate for her skin tone and the occasion. They also mentioned how she was standing up and pulling her clothes down.

Given Kyrsten’s elegant dress, which celebrities typically wear for award events such as the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTA, and so on, one user, @lesleyabravanel, jokingly wrote that Kyrsten Sinema mistook the SOTU for the Grammys.

