How Did Demetrius Calip Die? The Michigan Wolverine Legend Demetrius Calip Died

We are profoundly saddened to report the passing of Demetrius Calip, who helped the Michigan men’s basketball team win the national championship in 1989 on February 5, 2023. He died at 53 and will be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the University of Michigan. Continue reading to find out more.

Who is Demetrius Calip?

Demetrius Calip was an American professional basketball player best remembered for his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers and his contribution to the University of Michigan Wolverines winning the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship in 1989. Calip was born in Flint, Michigan, and rapidly rose to prominence on the local courts owing to his agility and skill.

He was a vital member of the championship-winning Wolverines before leaving Flint to pursue a professional career that led him to California. Calip appeared in two major basketball-themed films, Blue Chips and Eddie, in addition to playing professionally. His vibrant presence helped him stand out on and off the court, ensuring his legacy lived long after he retired.

After college, Calip pursued an acting career and managed a mortgage company before becoming a basketball coach himself. Darius Morris, who played for the Wolverines from 2009 to 2011, was one of his students. The Los Angeles Lakers took him in the 2011 NBA Draft. He is remembered fondly by everybody who knew him as an outstanding person on and off the court – he made history with his incredible accomplishments for U-M basketball and left inspiring legacies in many other areas of life.

How Did Demetrius Calip Die?

Demetrius Calip was a renowned basketball player who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for a long time. He was a fantastic player, and his death was a sad blow to everyone who knew him or was a follower of his work. What caused Demetrius Calip’s death is now unknown and may remain indefinitely. Nonetheless, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this trying time.

Obituary to Demetrius Calip:

We mourn with all those affected by Demetrius Calip’s death and extend our heartfelt sympathies at this terrible time. Let us remember all that he accomplished on both sides of the court – not just as a player but also as an actor and coach – and his extraordinary legacy as one of Michigan’s most adored Wolverines graduates. Mr Calip, rest assured that you will be greatly missed.

